Sunday

MLB

9 a.m. — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, ESPN

12:30 p.m. — Texas at N.Y. Yankees, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Cleveland, MLBN

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco OR Washington at San Diego (joined in progress), MLBN

6 p.m. — Houston at LA Dodgers, ESPN

Auto Racing

7 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, CBSSN

8 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, CBSSN

12:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: Round 8 (taped), CNBC

1 p.m. — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, USA

3 p.m. — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, FOX

6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, NBC

Big 3 Basketball

Noon — Week 1: Trilogy vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Bivouac, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Aliens vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State, CBS

Bowling

1:30 p.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals, CBSSN

3:30 p.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Group 3 Stepladder Finals, CBSSN

5:30 p.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Championship, CBSSN

College Baseball

1:30 p.m. — Golden Spikes Award Show, ESPN

2 p.m. — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, ESPN

2 p.m. — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2 (Ump Camera), ESPNU

Golf

6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, GOLF

1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, NBC

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, CBS

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, GOLF

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Rugby (Men’s)

8 a.m. — Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff (taped), FS1

10 a.m. — Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff (taped), FS1

5 p.m. — MLR: Old Glory DC at New York, FS2

Soccer (Men’s)

2:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, Group A, FS1

5 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Qatar, Group B, FS1

7:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Honduras, Group B, FS1

Softball

Noon — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Garcia, ESPNU

2:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Garcia, ESPN2

Tennis

5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

11 a.m. — Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS

USFL Football

6 p.m. — South Division Championship: New Orleans at Birmingham, FOX

WNBA Basketball

Noon — Washington at New York, ABC

2 p.m. — Dallas at Los Angeles, ABC

Youth Soccer (Boys)

10:30 a.m. — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, ESPNU

TV

Monday

MLB

7 p.m. — Detroit at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Baseball

6 p.m. — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN

NHL

7 p.m. — NHL Awards 2023, TNT

Soccer (Men’s)

5:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Martinique, FS1

8 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Panama, Group C, FS1

Tennis

5 a.m. — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS

