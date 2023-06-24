On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
9 a.m. — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, ESPN
12:30 p.m. — Texas at N.Y. Yankees, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Cleveland, MLBN
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco OR Washington at San Diego (joined in progress), MLBN
6 p.m. — Houston at LA Dodgers, ESPN
Auto Racing
7 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, CBSSN
8 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, CBSSN
12:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: Round 8 (taped), CNBC
1 p.m. — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, USA
3 p.m. — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, FOX
6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, NBC
Big 3 Basketball
Noon — Week 1: Trilogy vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Bivouac, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Aliens vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State, CBS
Bowling
1:30 p.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals, CBSSN
3:30 p.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Group 3 Stepladder Finals, CBSSN
5:30 p.m. — PBA Tour Finals: Championship, CBSSN
College Baseball
1:30 p.m. — Golden Spikes Award Show, ESPN
2 p.m. — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, ESPN
2 p.m. — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2 (Ump Camera), ESPNU
Golf
6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, GOLF
1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, NBC
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, GOLF
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Rugby (Men’s)
8 a.m. — Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff (taped), FS1
10 a.m. — Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff (taped), FS1
5 p.m. — MLR: Old Glory DC at New York, FS2
Soccer (Men’s)
2:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, Group A, FS1
5 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Qatar, Group B, FS1
7:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Honduras, Group B, FS1
Softball
Noon — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Garcia, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Garcia, ESPN2
Tennis
5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
11 a.m. — Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
USFL Football
6 p.m. — South Division Championship: New Orleans at Birmingham, FOX
WNBA Basketball
Noon — Washington at New York, ABC
2 p.m. — Dallas at Los Angeles, ABC
Youth Soccer (Boys)
10:30 a.m. — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, ESPNU
TV
Monday
MLB
7 p.m. — Detroit at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Baseball
6 p.m. — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — NHL Awards 2023, TNT
Soccer (Men’s)
5:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Martinique, FS1
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Panama, Group C, FS1
Tennis
5 a.m. — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
