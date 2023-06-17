On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
12:05 p.m. — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, PEACOCK
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets OR Colorado at Atlanta, MLBN
12:30 p.m. — St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1:30 p.m. — Toronto at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (joined in progress), MLBN
6 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ESPN
Auto Racing
11:30 a.m. — Formula 1: The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix, ABC
12:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix (taped), CNBC
12:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, USA
CFL Football
6 p.m. — Hamilton at Toronto, CBSSN
College Baseball
1 p.m. — College World Series: TCU vs. West Virginia, Game 5, ESPN
6 p.m. — College World Series: Florida vs. Oral Roberts, Game 6, ESPN2
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, NBC
1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, CBS
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
2:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
Rugby
12:30 p.m. — MLR: Houston at New England, FS2
6 p.m. — MLR: Seattle at San Diego, FS1
Soccer (Men’s)
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs. Spain, Final, FOX
Soccer (Women’s)
3 p.m. — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC, CBS
Softball
Noon — Athletes Unlimited: Team Filler vs. Team Taylor, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Taylor, ESPNU
Tennis
5 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals, TENNIS
USFL Football
Noon — New Orleans vs. Houston, FS1
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Michigan, FOX
WNBA Basketball
11 a.m. — Phoenix at New York, CBS
3 p.m. — Atlanta at Indiana, CBSSN
8 p.m. — Minnesota at Las Vegas, NBATV
TV
Monday
MLB
7 p.m. — Texas at Chicago White Sox, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Auto Racing
1 a.m. — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 4 (taped), CNBC
College Baseball
1 p.m. — College World Series: Stanford vs. Tennessee, Game 7, ESPN
6 p.m. — College World Series: Wake Forest vs. LSU, Game 8, ESPN
Soccer (Men’s)
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: France vs. Greece, Group B, FS1
Softball
5 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, ESPNU
7:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, ESPNU
Tennis
4 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
4 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.