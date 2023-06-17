On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

12:05 p.m. — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, PEACOCK

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets OR Colorado at Atlanta, MLBN

12:30 p.m. — St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1:30 p.m. — Toronto at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (joined in progress), MLBN

6 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ESPN

Auto Racing

11:30 a.m. — Formula 1: The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix, ABC

12:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix (taped), CNBC

12:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, USA

CFL Football

6 p.m. — Hamilton at Toronto, CBSSN

College Baseball

1 p.m. — College World Series: TCU vs. West Virginia, Game 5, ESPN

6 p.m. — College World Series: Florida vs. Oral Roberts, Game 6, ESPN2

Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, NBC

1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, CBS

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

2:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

Rugby

12:30 p.m. — MLR: Houston at New England, FS2

6 p.m. — MLR: Seattle at San Diego, FS1

Soccer (Men’s)

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs. Spain, Final, FOX

Soccer (Women’s)

3 p.m. — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC, CBS

Softball

Noon — Athletes Unlimited: Team Filler vs. Team Taylor, ESPNU

2:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Taylor, ESPNU

Tennis

5 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals, TENNIS

USFL Football

Noon — New Orleans vs. Houston, FS1

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Michigan, FOX

WNBA Basketball

11 a.m. — Phoenix at New York, CBS

3 p.m. — Atlanta at Indiana, CBSSN

8 p.m. — Minnesota at Las Vegas, NBATV

TV

Monday

MLB

7 p.m. — Texas at Chicago White Sox, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Auto Racing

1 a.m. — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 4 (taped), CNBC

College Baseball

1 p.m. — College World Series: Stanford vs. Tennessee, Game 7, ESPN

6 p.m. — College World Series: Wake Forest vs. LSU, Game 8, ESPN

Soccer (Men’s)

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: France vs. Greece, Group B, FS1

Softball

5 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, ESPNU

7:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, ESPNU

Tennis

4 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

