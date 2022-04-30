On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR Boston at Baltimore (Noon), MLB Network
1 p.m. — Arizona at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1 p.m. — Ranger Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLB Network
4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ESPN
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2
NBA
Noon — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 1, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 1, ABC
Auto Racing
10 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway (taped), FS1
Noon — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, NBC
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, FS1
2 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, NBC
5 p.m. — MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix (taped), CNBC
6 p.m. — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (taped), FS1
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, Golf
5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Golf
Soccer (Men’s)
6 a.m. — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC, CBS Sports Network
8 a.m. — Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan, CBS Sports Network
8 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United, USA
11 a.m. — Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese, CBS Sports Network
3 p.m. — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC, ESPN
8 p.m. — The Brazil Cup: Juazeirense at Palmeiras, Third Round, Leg 2 (taped), FS2
9 p.m. — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC, FS1
Soccer (Women’s)
5:50 p.m. — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Jamaica vs. Cuba, Round of 16, FS2
Bowling
11 a.m. — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals (taped), FS1
College Baseball
11 a.m. — Kentucky at Florida, SEC Network
Noon — Mississippi at Arkansas, ESPN
1 p.m. — Michigan at Purdue, Big Ten Network
2 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Missouri, SEC Network
3 p.m. — UC Irvine at Long Beach St., ESPNU
8 p.m. — Oregon St. at Utah, Pac-12 Network
College Lacrosse (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Notre Dame at Syracuse, ESPNU
4:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Duke, ACC Network
College Lacrosse (Women’s)
Noon — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, ACC Network
2:30 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Virginia at Boston College, Semifinal, ACC Network
College Softball
10 a.m. — Virginia Tech at Boston College, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Georgia Tech at Clemson, Bally Sports Plus (39)
11 a.m. — Minnesota at Michigan, Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — Florida at LSU, ESPN2
4 p.m. — California at Arizona St., Pac-12 Network
5 p.m. — Tennessee at Mississippi, SEC Network
6 p.m. — Oregon St. at Oregon, Pac-12 Network
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
IIHF Hockey (Men’s)
7:30 a.m. — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, NHL Network
11:30 a.m. — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, NHL Network
Rodeo
1 p.m. — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (taped), CBS
7 p.m. — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings, Mont. (taped), CBS Sports Network
Rugby (Men’s)
1 p.m. — Premiership: Wasps at London (taped), CNBC
Tennis
4 a.m. — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
5 a.m. — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
USFL Football
1:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, USA
TV
Monday
MLB
2:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
2:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
3 p.m. — Kansas City at St. Louis, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38) and Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 1, TNT
9 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 1, TNT
NHL
6 p.m. — First Round Playoff: Boston at Carolina, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Toronto, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. — First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Minnesota, ESPN
9 p.m. — First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, ESPN2
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United, USA
Tennis
5 a.m. — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
