On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore OR Boston at Detroit (noon), MLBN
12:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1 p.m. — Texas at Chicago Cubs, Bally Sports Plus (39)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Kansas City at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLBN
4 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — San Diego at Atlanta, ESPN
NBA
12:15 p.m. — Atlanta at Boston, ESPN
2 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
2:30 p.m. — Memphis at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
2:35 p.m. — Utah at LA Lakers, ESPN
5 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
5 p.m. — Boston at Philadelphia, TNT
7:30 p.m. — Colorado at Anaheim, TNT
Auto Racing
6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, FOX
College Baseball
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Maryland, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Kentucky at Georgia, SECN
2 p.m. — Kansas at West Virginia, ESPNU
College Lacrosse (Women’s)
2 p.m. — Stanford at USC, PAC-12N
3 p.m. — NC State at Wake Forest, ACCN
College Softball
11 a.m. — Boston College at Georgia Tech, ACCN
11 a.m. — Nebraska at Maryland, BTN
1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at North Carolina, ACCN
1 p.m. — Illinois at Michigan, BTN
2 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, SECN
3 p.m. — Kentucky at Mississippi, ESPN2
Cycling
8 a.m. — UCI: The Paris to Roubaix (taped), CNBC
Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, CBS
IIHF Hockey (Women’s)
2 p.m. — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czechia, Group A, NHLN
Rodeo
4 p.m. — PBR: The Gem State Bucking Battle, Championship Round, CBSSN
Rugby
1 p.m. — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Final Day (taped), CNBC
Soccer (Men’s)
8 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leeds United, USA
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, FS1
9 p.m. — Liga MX: Atlas at Juarez, FS1
Tennis
6 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
10 a.m. — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final, Tennis
12:30 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Singles Final, Tennis
XFL Football
2 p.m. — Houston at San Antonio, ABC
6 p.m. — D.C. at Seattle, ESPN2
TV
Monday
MLB
6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Kansas City at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Dallas at Detroit, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago, ESPN
8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Australian Rules Football
Midnight — AFL: Hawthorn at Geelong, FS2
Auto Racing
Midnight — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 14 (taped), CNBC
College Golf
6 p.m. — The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Golf
Tennis
4 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
WNBA Basketball
6 p.m. — 2023 WNBA Draft: Rounds 1-3, ESPN
