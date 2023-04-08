On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore OR Boston at Detroit (noon), MLBN

12:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1 p.m. — Texas at Chicago Cubs, Bally Sports Plus (39)

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Kansas City at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLBN

4 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — San Diego at Atlanta, ESPN

NBA

12:15 p.m. — Atlanta at Boston, ESPN

2 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

2:30 p.m. — Memphis at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

2:35 p.m. — Utah at LA Lakers, ESPN

5 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

5 p.m. — Boston at Philadelphia, TNT

7:30 p.m. — Colorado at Anaheim, TNT

Auto Racing

6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, FOX

College Baseball

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Maryland, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Kentucky at Georgia, SECN

2 p.m. — Kansas at West Virginia, ESPNU

College Lacrosse (Women’s)

2 p.m. — Stanford at USC, PAC-12N

3 p.m. — NC State at Wake Forest, ACCN

College Softball

11 a.m. — Boston College at Georgia Tech, ACCN

11 a.m. — Nebraska at Maryland, BTN

1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at North Carolina, ACCN

1 p.m. — Illinois at Michigan, BTN

2 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, SECN

3 p.m. — Kentucky at Mississippi, ESPN2

Cycling

8 a.m. — UCI: The Paris to Roubaix (taped), CNBC

Golf

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, CBS

IIHF Hockey (Women’s)

2 p.m. — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czechia, Group A, NHLN

Rodeo

4 p.m. — PBR: The Gem State Bucking Battle, Championship Round, CBSSN

Rugby

1 p.m. — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Final Day (taped), CNBC

Soccer (Men’s)

8 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leeds United, USA

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, FS1

9 p.m. — Liga MX: Atlas at Juarez, FS1

Tennis

6 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis

10 a.m. — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final, Tennis

12:30 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Singles Final, Tennis

XFL Football

2 p.m. — Houston at San Antonio, ABC

6 p.m. — D.C. at Seattle, ESPN2

TV

Monday

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Kansas City at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Dallas at Detroit, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago, ESPN

8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Australian Rules Football

Midnight — AFL: Hawthorn at Geelong, FS2

Auto Racing

Midnight — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 14 (taped), CNBC

College Golf

6 p.m. — The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Golf

Tennis

4 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis

5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis

WNBA Basketball

6 p.m. — 2023 WNBA Draft: Rounds 1-3, ESPN

