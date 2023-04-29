On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

11:05 a.m. — Chicago Cubs at Miami, PEACOCK

1:30 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3 p.m. — St. Louis at LA Dodgers, Bally Sports Plus (39)

3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers, MLBN

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Houston

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2

NBA

Noon — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 1, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 7, ABC

NHL

5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 7, TNT

8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 7, TNT

Auto Racing

5:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, ESPN

10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 (taped), CBSSN

11 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP (taped), CBSSN

Noon — NASCAR Cup Series: The Wurth 400, FS1

1 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio MotoGP (taped), CNBC

2:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, NBC

5 p.m. — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (taped), FS1

Basketball Africa League

9 a.m. — SLAC vs. CFV-Beira, NBATV

College Baseball

11 a.m. — Auburn at South Carolina, SECN

2 p.m. — Florida St. at Notre Dame, ESPN2

2 p.m. — Kentucky at Vanderbilt, SECN

6 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon St., PAC-12N

College Lacrosse (Women’s)

11 a.m. — ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. Boston College, Championship, ACCN

11 a.m. — Harvard at Princeton, ESPNU

College Softball

11 a.m. — Minnesota at Ohio St., BTN

11:30 a.m. — LSU at Alabama, ESPN

Noon — Tennessee at Arkansas, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Nebraska at Northwestern, BTN

1 p.m. — Indiana at Michigan, ESPNU

1 p.m. — UCLA at Utah, PAC-12N

5 p.m. — Missouri at Texas A&M, SECN

Fishing

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite, FS1

Golf

Noon — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club (taped), CW

Noon — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, CBS

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, GOLF

5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, GOLF

9 p.m. — PGA Professional Championship: First Round (taped), GOLF

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

IIHF Hockey (Men’s)

8 a.m. — World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, NHLN

Noon — World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, NHLN

Rodeo

1 p.m. — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Bucking Battle (taped), CBS

3 p.m. — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, CBSSN

Soccer (Men’s)

8 a.m. — Serie A: Salernitana at Napoli, CBSSN

8 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham, USA

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, USA

8 p.m. — MLS: FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC, FS1

Tennis

4 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

5 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

USFL Football

11 a.m. — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, NBC

3 p.m. — New Jersey at Michigan, FOX

XFL Football

2 p.m. — North Division Championship: Seattle at D.C., ESPN

TV

Monday

MLB

7 p.m. — San Francisco at Houston, FS1

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Conference Semifinal: TBD, TNT

9 p.m. — Conference Semifinal, TBD, TNT

NHL

6 p.m. — Conference Semifinal: TBD, ESPN

6 p.m. — Conference Semifinal: TBD, ESPN2

8:30 p.m. — Conference Semifinal: TBD, ESPN

8:30 p.m. — Conference Semifinal: TBD, ESPN2

Auto Racing

Midnight — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, CNBC

Golf

3 p.m. — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, GOLF

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City, USA

Tennis

4 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

5 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

