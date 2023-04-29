On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
11:05 a.m. — Chicago Cubs at Miami, PEACOCK
1:30 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3 p.m. — St. Louis at LA Dodgers, Bally Sports Plus (39)
3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers, MLBN
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Houston
6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2
NBA
Noon — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 1, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 7, ABC
NHL
5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 7, TNT
8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 7, TNT
Auto Racing
5:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, ESPN
10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 (taped), CBSSN
11 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP (taped), CBSSN
Noon — NASCAR Cup Series: The Wurth 400, FS1
1 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio MotoGP (taped), CNBC
2:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, NBC
5 p.m. — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (taped), FS1
Basketball Africa League
9 a.m. — SLAC vs. CFV-Beira, NBATV
College Baseball
11 a.m. — Auburn at South Carolina, SECN
2 p.m. — Florida St. at Notre Dame, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Kentucky at Vanderbilt, SECN
6 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon St., PAC-12N
College Lacrosse (Women’s)
11 a.m. — ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. Boston College, Championship, ACCN
11 a.m. — Harvard at Princeton, ESPNU
College Softball
11 a.m. — Minnesota at Ohio St., BTN
11:30 a.m. — LSU at Alabama, ESPN
Noon — Tennessee at Arkansas, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Nebraska at Northwestern, BTN
1 p.m. — Indiana at Michigan, ESPNU
1 p.m. — UCLA at Utah, PAC-12N
5 p.m. — Missouri at Texas A&M, SECN
Fishing
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite, FS1
Golf
Noon — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club (taped), CW
Noon — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, GOLF
5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, GOLF
9 p.m. — PGA Professional Championship: First Round (taped), GOLF
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
IIHF Hockey (Men’s)
8 a.m. — World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, NHLN
Noon — World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, NHLN
Rodeo
1 p.m. — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Bucking Battle (taped), CBS
3 p.m. — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, CBSSN
Soccer (Men’s)
8 a.m. — Serie A: Salernitana at Napoli, CBSSN
8 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, USA
8 p.m. — MLS: FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC, FS1
Tennis
4 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
USFL Football
11 a.m. — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, NBC
3 p.m. — New Jersey at Michigan, FOX
XFL Football
2 p.m. — North Division Championship: Seattle at D.C., ESPN
TV
Monday
MLB
7 p.m. — San Francisco at Houston, FS1
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Conference Semifinal: TBD, TNT
9 p.m. — Conference Semifinal, TBD, TNT
NHL
6 p.m. — Conference Semifinal: TBD, ESPN
6 p.m. — Conference Semifinal: TBD, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. — Conference Semifinal: TBD, ESPN
8:30 p.m. — Conference Semifinal: TBD, ESPN2
Auto Racing
Midnight — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, CNBC
Golf
3 p.m. — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, GOLF
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City, USA
Tennis
4 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.