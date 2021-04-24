On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

Noon — N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston, MLB Network

Noon — Cardinals Insider, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

12:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

1 p.m. — Texas at Chicago White Sox, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

4 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest (39)

6 p.m. — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, ESPN

6 p.m. — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers StatCast, ESPN2

NBA

12:15 p.m. — Boston at Charlotte, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Phoenix at Brooklyn, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Atlanta, NBATV

9 p.m. — Sacramento at Golden State, NBATV

NHL

2 p.m. — Columbus at Tampa Bay, NBC Sports Network

Auto Racing

11:30 a.m. — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, NBC

1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, FOX

2 p.m. — GT World Challenge: The Endurance Cup, Monza, Italy (taped), CBS Sports Network

Golf

7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, final round, Golf Channel

Noon — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, Golf Channel

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, CBS

2 p.m. — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, final round, Golf Channel

Soccer

5:25 a.m. — Serie A: Udinese at Benevento, ESPN2

6 a.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton, NBC Sports Network

8 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, NBC Sports Network

4:30 p.m. — MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at L.A. Galaxy, FS1

Bowling

12:30 p.m. — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, FS1

Cycling

1 p.m. — UCI: The Liege-Bastogne-Liege, 161.2 miles, Liege, Belgium (taped), NBC Sports Network

College Softball

11 a.m. — LSU at Kentucky, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, ESPN2

Fishing

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, FS1

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Rodeo

1 p.m. — PBR: The Nampa Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (taped), CBS

Rugby

2:30 p.m. — MLR: New England at Old Glory DC, FS1

Sailing

Noon — SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, CBS Sports Network

Tennis

7 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA and Istanbul-WTA finals, Tennis Channel

