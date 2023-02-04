On the Air

TV

Sunday

NBA

5 p.m. — Philadelphia at New York, ESPN

NFL

2 p.m. — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFL All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, ABC, ESPN

AHL Hockey

5 p.m. — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition, NHL Network

Auto Racing

4 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, FOX

7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, FOX

Bowling

1 p.m. — PBA: The U.S. Open, Finals, FOX

College Basketball (Men’s)

11 a.m. — La Salle at Saint Joseph’s

11 a.m. — DePaul at Seton Hall, FS1

11 a.m. — Fordham at Richmond, USA

Noon — Ohio St. at Michigan, CBS

3:30 p.m. — Penn St. at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

5 p.m. — Houston at Temple, ESPN2

5 p.m. — California at Utah, ESPNU

5:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network

6 p.m. — Stanford at Colorado, FS1

College Basketball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Georgia Tech at Miami, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Iowa at Penn St., Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — North Carolina at Louisville, ESPN2

11 a.m. — South Carolina at UConn, FOX

Noon — Duke vs. Notre Dame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Noon — Georgia at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

1 p.m. — Virginia at Pittsburgh, ACC Network

1 p.m. — LSU at Texas A&M, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Kansas St. at Texas Tech, ESPNU

1 p.m. — Indiana at Purdue, FS1

2 p.m. — Stanford at Washington, Pac-12 Network

2 p.m. — Arkansas at Auburn, SEC Network

3 p.m. — Clemson at Wake Forest, ACC Network

3 p.m. — Ohio St. at Maryland, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Florida at Mississippi, ESPNU

4 p.m. — Utah at Oregon, Pac-12 Network

4 p.m. — Alabama at Missouri, SEC Network

College Wrestling

1 p.m. — Illinois at Michigan St., Big Ten Network

Figure Skating

3 p.m. — U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Exhibition Gala (taped), NBC

Golf

2:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, CBS

Horse Racing

2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

NBA G-League Basketball

2 p.m. — Mexico City at Lakeland, NBATV

Rodeo

11 a.m. — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped), CBS

4 p.m. — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, Championship Round, CBS Sports Network

Rugby (Men’s)

9 a.m. — Six Nations: France at Italy (taped), CNBC

Soccer (Men’s)

5:55 a.m. — SPFL: Celtic at St. Johnstone, CBS Sports Network

8 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest, USA

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC

11 a.m. — Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey, FS2

Tennis

4:30 a.m. — Hua Hin-WTA Final, Tennis

5 a.m. — Hua Hin-WTA Final, Tennis

8:30 a.m. — Lyon-WTA Final, Tennis

TV

Monday

NBA

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Golden State, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

11:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

7 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7:30 p.m. — Anaheim at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)

10 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Auto Racing

Midnight — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 5, CNBC

College Basketball (Men’s)

6 p.m. — Duke at Miami, ESPN

8 p.m. — Texas at Kansas, ESPN

8 p.m. — Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, ESPNU

10 p.m. — Weber St. at N. Colorado, ESPNU

College Basketball (Women’s)

2 p.m. — Ohio St. at Maryland, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Virginia Tech at NC State, ESPN2

High School Basketball (Boy’s)

6 p.m. — Wheeler (Ga.) vs. Newton (Ga.), ESPNU

NFL

7 p.m. — Super Bowl Opening Night, ESPN2, FS1 and NFL Network

Tennis

5 a.m. — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

