On the Air
TV
Sunday
NBA
5 p.m. — Philadelphia at New York, ESPN
NFL
2 p.m. — 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games: NFL All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, ABC, ESPN
AHL Hockey
5 p.m. — 2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition, NHL Network
Auto Racing
4 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum Heat Races, FOX
7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, FOX
Bowling
1 p.m. — PBA: The U.S. Open, Finals, FOX
College Basketball (Men’s)
11 a.m. — La Salle at Saint Joseph’s
11 a.m. — DePaul at Seton Hall, FS1
11 a.m. — Fordham at Richmond, USA
Noon — Ohio St. at Michigan, CBS
3:30 p.m. — Penn St. at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
5 p.m. — Houston at Temple, ESPN2
5 p.m. — California at Utah, ESPNU
5:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network
6 p.m. — Stanford at Colorado, FS1
College Basketball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Georgia Tech at Miami, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Iowa at Penn St., Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — North Carolina at Louisville, ESPN2
11 a.m. — South Carolina at UConn, FOX
Noon — Duke vs. Notre Dame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Noon — Georgia at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
1 p.m. — Virginia at Pittsburgh, ACC Network
1 p.m. — LSU at Texas A&M, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Kansas St. at Texas Tech, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Indiana at Purdue, FS1
2 p.m. — Stanford at Washington, Pac-12 Network
2 p.m. — Arkansas at Auburn, SEC Network
3 p.m. — Clemson at Wake Forest, ACC Network
3 p.m. — Ohio St. at Maryland, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Florida at Mississippi, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Utah at Oregon, Pac-12 Network
4 p.m. — Alabama at Missouri, SEC Network
College Wrestling
1 p.m. — Illinois at Michigan St., Big Ten Network
Figure Skating
3 p.m. — U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Exhibition Gala (taped), NBC
Golf
2:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, CBS
Horse Racing
2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
NBA G-League Basketball
2 p.m. — Mexico City at Lakeland, NBATV
Rodeo
11 a.m. — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped), CBS
4 p.m. — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, Championship Round, CBS Sports Network
Rugby (Men’s)
9 a.m. — Six Nations: France at Italy (taped), CNBC
Soccer (Men’s)
5:55 a.m. — SPFL: Celtic at St. Johnstone, CBS Sports Network
8 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC
11 a.m. — Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey, FS2
Tennis
4:30 a.m. — Hua Hin-WTA Final, Tennis
5 a.m. — Hua Hin-WTA Final, Tennis
8:30 a.m. — Lyon-WTA Final, Tennis
TV
Monday
NBA
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Golden State, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
11:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
7 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7:30 p.m. — Anaheim at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)
10 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Auto Racing
Midnight — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 5, CNBC
College Basketball (Men’s)
6 p.m. — Duke at Miami, ESPN
8 p.m. — Texas at Kansas, ESPN
8 p.m. — Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, ESPNU
10 p.m. — Weber St. at N. Colorado, ESPNU
College Basketball (Women’s)
2 p.m. — Ohio St. at Maryland, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Virginia Tech at NC State, ESPN2
High School Basketball (Boy’s)
6 p.m. — Wheeler (Ga.) vs. Newton (Ga.), ESPNU
NFL
7 p.m. — Super Bowl Opening Night, ESPN2, FS1 and NFL Network
Tennis
5 a.m. — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu-Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
