TV
Sunday
NBA
Noon — Phoenix at Milwaukee, ABC
2:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Dallas, ABC
5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Sacramento at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:45 p.m. — Minnesota at Golden State, ESPN
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9:05 p.m. — LA Clippers at Denver, ESPN
NHL
Noon — Washington at Buffalo, NHL Network
5 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NHL Network
Auto Racing
11 a.m. — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 1 (taped), CNBC
11 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying (taped), FS1
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pala Casino 400, FOX
5:30 p.m. — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 5 (taped), CBS Sports Network
7 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, FS2
Midnight — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 7 (taped), CNBC
College Basketball (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Northwestern at Maryland, Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — Illinois at Ohio St., CBS
11 a.m. — Sain Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, USA
11:30 a.m. — Belmont at N. Iowa, CBS Sports Network
11:30 a.m. — Providence at Georgetown, FOX
1 p.m. — Wisconsin at Michigan, CBS
1 p.m. — Cincinnati at Memphis, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Davidson at Duquesne, USA
2 p.m. — Wichita St. at Tulane, ESPNU
3 p.m. — UCLA at Colorado, CBS
3 p.m. — Drake at Bradley, ESPN2
4 p.m. — UCF at Tulsa, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Washington at Stanford, FS1
5:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Penn St., Big Ten Network
6 p.m. — California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin, ESPNU
College Basketball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — North Carolina at Duke, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
11 a.m. — Virginia at Miami, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN
11 a.m. — Georgia at South Carolina, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Texas A&M at Arkansas, SEC Network
Noon — Memphis at SMU, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Florida St. at Clemson, ACC Network
1 p.m. — Michigan St. at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network
1 p.m. — Indiana at Iowa, ESPN
1 p.m. — Tennessee at Kentucky, SEC Network
3 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
3 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Auburn, SEC Network
5 p.m. — Mississippi St. at LSU, SEC Network
Fishing
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite, FS1
Golf
2:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, Golf
Noon — LIV Golf League: The LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba, Final Round, CW
Noon — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, NBC
Horse Racing
1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
Lacrosse (Men’s)
10:30 a.m. — PLL Championship Series: TBD, Championship, ESPNU
MLB
5 a.m. — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. Texas (taped), MLB Network
8 a.m. — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox (taped), MLB Network
Noon — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Miami, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Noon — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees (split squad) vs. Toronto, MLB Network
2 p.m. — Spring Training: Texas vs. Cleveland, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3 p.m. — Spring Training: Arizona vs. San Diego (taped), MLB Network
7 p.m. — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. LA Angels (taped), MLB Network
11 p.m. — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. LA Dodgers (taped), MLB Network
NBA G-League Basketball
2 p.m. — Westchester at Windy City, NBATV
Rodeo
7 p.m. — PBR: The SoCal Showdown, Championship Round, CBS Sports Network
Rugby
Noon — Six Nations: Scotland at France (taped), CNBC
2 p.m. — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, CNBC
Skiing
12:30 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped), NBC
Soccer (Men’s)
7:30 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur, USA
8:55 a.m. — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers, CBS Sports Network
3:50 p.m. — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. U.S., Final, FS2
7 p.m. — MLS: Colorado at Seattle, FS1
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Puebla at Santos Laguna, FS2
9 p.m. — Liga MX: Pachuca at Tijuana, FS2
Tennis
7 a.m. — Marseille-ATP Final, Tennis
2:30 p.m. — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final, Tennis
7 p.m. — Merida-WTA Final, Tennis
TV
Monday
NHL
7 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:30 p.m. — Vancouver at Dallas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Basketball (Men’s)
6 p.m. — North Carolina at Florida St., ESPN
8 p.m. — Baylor at Oklahoma St., ESPN
8 p.m. — West Virginia at Iowa St., ESPN2
College Basketball (Women’s)
6 p.m. — Villanova at Seton Hall, FS1
8 p.m. — DePaul at Marquette, FS1
College Golf (Women’s)
1:30 p.m. — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Golf
MLB
Noon — Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis, ESPN
2 p.m. — Spring Training: Texas vs. Cincinnati, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Tennis
4 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
