Sunday

NBA

Noon — Phoenix at Milwaukee, ABC

2:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Dallas, ABC

5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Sacramento at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:45 p.m. — Minnesota at Golden State, ESPN

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9:05 p.m. — LA Clippers at Denver, ESPN

NHL

Noon — Washington at Buffalo, NHL Network

5 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NHL Network

Auto Racing

11 a.m. — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 1 (taped), CNBC

11 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying (taped), FS1

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pala Casino 400, FOX

5:30 p.m. — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 5 (taped), CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance Group 300, FS2

Midnight — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 7 (taped), CNBC

College Basketball (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Northwestern at Maryland, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Illinois at Ohio St., CBS

11 a.m. — Sain Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, USA

11:30 a.m. — Belmont at N. Iowa, CBS Sports Network

11:30 a.m. — Providence at Georgetown, FOX

1 p.m. — Wisconsin at Michigan, CBS

1 p.m. — Cincinnati at Memphis, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Davidson at Duquesne, USA

2 p.m. — Wichita St. at Tulane, ESPNU

3 p.m. — UCLA at Colorado, CBS

3 p.m. — Drake at Bradley, ESPN2

4 p.m. — UCF at Tulsa, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Washington at Stanford, FS1

5:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Penn St., Big Ten Network

6 p.m. — California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin, ESPNU

College Basketball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — North Carolina at Duke, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

11 a.m. — Virginia at Miami, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN

11 a.m. — Georgia at South Carolina, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Texas A&M at Arkansas, SEC Network

Noon — Memphis at SMU, ESPNU

1 p.m. — Florida St. at Clemson, ACC Network

1 p.m. — Michigan St. at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — Indiana at Iowa, ESPN

1 p.m. — Tennessee at Kentucky, SEC Network

3 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

3 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Auburn, SEC Network

5 p.m. — Mississippi St. at LSU, SEC Network

Fishing

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite, FS1

Golf

2:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, Golf

Noon — LIV Golf League: The LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba, Final Round, CW

Noon — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, NBC

Horse Racing

1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

Lacrosse (Men’s)

10:30 a.m. — PLL Championship Series: TBD, Championship, ESPNU

MLB

5 a.m. — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. Texas (taped), MLB Network

8 a.m. — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox (taped), MLB Network

Noon — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Miami, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Noon — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees (split squad) vs. Toronto, MLB Network

2 p.m. — Spring Training: Texas vs. Cleveland, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3 p.m. — Spring Training: Arizona vs. San Diego (taped), MLB Network

7 p.m. — Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. LA Angels (taped), MLB Network

11 p.m. — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. LA Dodgers (taped), MLB Network

NBA G-League Basketball

2 p.m. — Westchester at Windy City, NBATV

Rodeo

7 p.m. — PBR: The SoCal Showdown, Championship Round, CBS Sports Network

Rugby

Noon — Six Nations: Scotland at France (taped), CNBC

2 p.m. — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, CNBC

Skiing

12:30 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped), NBC

Soccer (Men’s)

7:30 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur, USA

8:55 a.m. — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers, CBS Sports Network

3:50 p.m. — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. U.S., Final, FS2

7 p.m. — MLS: Colorado at Seattle, FS1

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Puebla at Santos Laguna, FS2

9 p.m. — Liga MX: Pachuca at Tijuana, FS2

Tennis

7 a.m. — Marseille-ATP Final, Tennis

2:30 p.m. — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Final, Tennis

7 p.m. — Merida-WTA Final, Tennis

TV

Monday

NHL

7 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:30 p.m. — Vancouver at Dallas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Basketball (Men’s)

6 p.m. — North Carolina at Florida St., ESPN

8 p.m. — Baylor at Oklahoma St., ESPN

8 p.m. — West Virginia at Iowa St., ESPN2

College Basketball (Women’s)

6 p.m. — Villanova at Seton Hall, FS1

8 p.m. — DePaul at Marquette, FS1

College Golf (Women’s)

1:30 p.m. — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: First Round, Golf

MLB

Noon — Spring Training: N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis, ESPN

2 p.m. — Spring Training: Texas vs. Cincinnati, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Tennis

4 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

