On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — Green Bay at Miami, FOX
3:30 p.m. — Denver at LA Rams, CBS
7:15 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Arizona, NBC
NBA
11 a.m. — Philadelphia at New York, ABC, ESPN
11 a.m. — Philadelphia at New York (Stephen A’s World), ESPN2
1:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Dallas, ABC, ESPN
4 p.m. — Milwaukee at Boston, ABC, ESPN
7 p.m. — Memphis at Golden State, ABC, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Phoenix at Denver, ABC, ESPN
College Basketball (Men’s)
12:30 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, ESPNU
3:30 p.m. — DePaul at Creighton, FOX
5:30 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, ESPN2
7:30 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Championship, ESPN2
TV
Monday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — LA Chargers at Indianapolis, ESPN
College Football
1:30 p.m. — The Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, ESPN
Soccer (Men’s)
6:30 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford, USA
9 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City, USA
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, USA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.