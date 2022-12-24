On the Air

TV

Sunday

NFL

Noon — Green Bay at Miami, FOX

3:30 p.m. — Denver at LA Rams, CBS

7:15 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Arizona, NBC

NBA

11 a.m. — Philadelphia at New York, ABC, ESPN

11 a.m. — Philadelphia at New York (Stephen A’s World), ESPN2

1:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Dallas, ABC, ESPN

4 p.m. — Milwaukee at Boston, ABC, ESPN

7 p.m. — Memphis at Golden State, ABC, ESPN

9:30 p.m. — Phoenix at Denver, ABC, ESPN

College Basketball (Men’s)

12:30 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, ESPNU

2:30 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, ESPNU

3:30 p.m. — DePaul at Creighton, FOX

5:30 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, ESPN2

7:30 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Championship, ESPN2

TV

Monday

NFL

7:15 p.m. — LA Chargers at Indianapolis, ESPN

College Football

1:30 p.m. — The Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, ESPN

Soccer (Men’s)

6:30 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford, USA

9 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City, USA

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, USA

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you