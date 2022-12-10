Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&