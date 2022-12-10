On the Air

TV

Sunday

NFL

Noon — Houston at Dallas, FOX

3:05 p.m. — Kansas City at Denver, CBS

3:25 p.m. — Tampa Bay at San Francisco, FOX

7:15 p.m. — Miami at LA Chargers, NBC

NHL

2 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis, ESPN

7 p.m. — Boston at Vegas, NHL Network

College Basketball (Men’s)

1 p.m. — Prairie View A&M at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — Hall of Fame Invitational: Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Marquette at Notre Dame, ESPN2

3:30 p.m. — Hall of Fame Invitational: Maryland vs. Tennessee, FS1

5 p.m. — Oregon St. at Texas A&M, ESPN2

5:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Iowa, Big Ten Network

5:30 p.m. — Seton Hall at Rutgers, FS1

7:30 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

College Basketball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Ball St. at Pittsburgh, ACC Network

Noon — Louisville at Kentucky, ESPN

1 p.m. — USF at NC State, ACC Network

1 p.m. — Jacksonville St. at Mississippi, SEC Network

2 p.m. — UConn at Maryland, ABC

3 p.m. — Florida at Miami, ACC Network

3 p.m. — Michigan St. at Ohio St., Big Ten Network

3 p.m. — Arkansas St. at Arkansas, SEC Network

4 p.m. — Washington St. at Washington, Pac-12 Network

5 p.m. — Texas A&M Commerce at Mississippi St., SEC Network

6 p.m. — Oregon St. at Oregon, Pac-12 Network

College Wrestling

1 p.m. — Oregon St. at Penn St., ESPNU

3 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU

Figure Skating

3 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, NBC

Golf

4 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Golf

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, NBC

Horse Racing

1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

3:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

NBA G-League Basketball

3 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, NBATV

7 p.m. — Stockton at G-League Ignite, ESPN2

Rugby

2 p.m. — HSB: The World Rugby Sevens Series (taped), CNBC

Soccer (Women’s)

12:40 p.m. — FASL: Reading at Chelsea, CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. — D1 Arkema: Paris Saint Germain at Lyon (taped), CBS Sports Network

Tennis

5:30 a.m. — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men’s and Women’s Finals; Open de Caen Women’s Semifinals, Men’s Round of 16, Tennis

TV

Monday

NFL

7:15 p.m. — New England at Arizona, ESPN

7:15 p.m. — New England at Arizona (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2

NBA

7 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Dallas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Basketball (Men’s)

8 p.m. — Arizona St. vs. Creighton, FS1

College Soccer (Men’s)

5 p.m. — NCAA Men’s College Cup: TBD, Final, ESPNU

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you