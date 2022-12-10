On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — Houston at Dallas, FOX
3:05 p.m. — Kansas City at Denver, CBS
3:25 p.m. — Tampa Bay at San Francisco, FOX
7:15 p.m. — Miami at LA Chargers, NBC
NHL
2 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis, ESPN
7 p.m. — Boston at Vegas, NHL Network
College Basketball (Men’s)
1 p.m. — Prairie View A&M at Northwestern, Big Ten Network
1 p.m. — Hall of Fame Invitational: Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Marquette at Notre Dame, ESPN2
3:30 p.m. — Hall of Fame Invitational: Maryland vs. Tennessee, FS1
5 p.m. — Oregon St. at Texas A&M, ESPN2
5:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Iowa, Big Ten Network
5:30 p.m. — Seton Hall at Rutgers, FS1
7:30 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
College Basketball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Ball St. at Pittsburgh, ACC Network
Noon — Louisville at Kentucky, ESPN
1 p.m. — USF at NC State, ACC Network
1 p.m. — Jacksonville St. at Mississippi, SEC Network
2 p.m. — UConn at Maryland, ABC
3 p.m. — Florida at Miami, ACC Network
3 p.m. — Michigan St. at Ohio St., Big Ten Network
3 p.m. — Arkansas St. at Arkansas, SEC Network
4 p.m. — Washington St. at Washington, Pac-12 Network
5 p.m. — Texas A&M Commerce at Mississippi St., SEC Network
6 p.m. — Oregon St. at Oregon, Pac-12 Network
College Wrestling
1 p.m. — Oregon St. at Penn St., ESPNU
3 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU
Figure Skating
3 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, NBC
Golf
4 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, NBC
Horse Racing
1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
3:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
NBA G-League Basketball
3 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, NBATV
7 p.m. — Stockton at G-League Ignite, ESPN2
Rugby
2 p.m. — HSB: The World Rugby Sevens Series (taped), CNBC
Soccer (Women’s)
12:40 p.m. — FASL: Reading at Chelsea, CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. — D1 Arkema: Paris Saint Germain at Lyon (taped), CBS Sports Network
Tennis
5:30 a.m. — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men’s and Women’s Finals; Open de Caen Women’s Semifinals, Men’s Round of 16, Tennis
TV
Monday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — New England at Arizona, ESPN
7:15 p.m. — New England at Arizona (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2
NBA
7 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Dallas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Basketball (Men’s)
8 p.m. — Arizona St. vs. Creighton, FS1
College Soccer (Men’s)
5 p.m. — NCAA Men’s College Cup: TBD, Final, ESPNU
