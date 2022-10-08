On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
8:30 a.m. — N.Y. Giants vs. Green Bay, NFL Network
Noon — Pittsburgh at Buffalo, CBS
Noon — Atlanta at Tamp Bay, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Dallas at LA Rams, FOX
7:15 p.m. — Cincinnati at Baltimore, NBC
MLB
3 p.m. — NL Wild Card Series: San Diego at N.Y. Mets, Game 3, ESPN
Auto Racing
11 a.m. — International GT Challenge: Part 1 (taped), CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, NBC
7:30 p.m. — Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 2 (taped), CBS Sports Network
College Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Stanford at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network
College Soccer (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Boston College at Louisville, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Michigan at Michigan St., Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — Florida St. at Notre Dame, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Iowa at Minnesota, Big Ten Netework
1 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Florida at Missouri, SEC Network
2 p.m. — Indiana at Rutgers, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Tennessee at Georgia, SEC Network
4 p.m. — Arizona at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
College Volleyball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — South Carolina at Tennessee, SEC Network
1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
3 p.m. — Notre Dame at Boston College, ACC Network
5 p.m. — NC State at Wake Forest, ACC Network
5 p.m. — Stanford at Utah, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Oregon at Washington, Pac-12 Network
Golf
6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round, Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Golf
3 p.m. — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, ESPNU
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, Golf
8 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round (taped), Golf
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
4 p.m. — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, CNBC
Rodeo
4 p.m. — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week (taped), CBS
5 p.m. — PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Day 3, CBS Sports Network
Soccer (Men’s)
8 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United, CNBC
8 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal, USA
1 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, USA
1:30 p.m. — MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC, FS1
4 p.m. — MLS: Salt Lake at Portland, ESPN2
Tennis
2:30 a.m. — Tokyo-ATP Singles Final, Tennis
5:30 a.m. — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals, Tennis
TV
Monday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — Las Vegas at Kansas City, ESPN
CFL Football
Noon — Ottawa at Montreal, ESPN2
College Golf
3 p.m. — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Third Round, Golf
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest, USA
Tennis
4 a.m. — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
5 a.m. — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
