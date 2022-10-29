On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
8:30 a.m. — Denver vs. Jacksonville, ESPN+
Noon — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, CBS
Noon — Chicago at Dallas, FOX
3:25 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Rams, FOX
7:15 p.m. — Green Bay at Buffalo, NBC
NBA
6 p.m. — Minnesota at San Antonio, NBATV
6 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6:30 p.m. — Orlando at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Auto Racing
8:30 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1
11:30 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1
1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, NBC
2:55 p.m. — Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix, ESPN
4 p.m. — NHRA: The Nevada Nationals, FS1
College Basketball (Men’s)
6 p.m. — Exhibition: Missouri Western at Kentucky, SEC Network
College Soccer (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Princeton at Brown, ESPNU
Noon — Maryland at Indiana, Big Ten Network
6 p.m. — Washington at Stanford, Pac-12 Network
College Soccer (Women’s)
1 p.m. — Brown at Penn, ESPNU
1 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. LSU, First Round, SEC Network
2 p.m. — Washington St. at USC, Pac-12 Network
3 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota at Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St., First Round, SEC Network
4 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
5 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, First Round, ACC Network
7 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Duke at Virginia, First Round, ACC Network
College Volleyball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Arkansas at Florida, SEC Network
Noon — West Virginia at Baylor, ESPN2
3 p.m. — Oklahoma at Kansas, ESPNU
Golf
3 a.m. — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round (taped), ESPN2
7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Golf
12:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Golf
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
4 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Soccer (Men’s)
9 a.m. — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal, USA
11 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United, USA
2 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Final: Austin FC at LA FC, ABC
7 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Final: NYCFC at Philadelphia Union, FS1
Soccer (Women’s)
5:45 a.m. — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Germany, Third-Place Match, FS2
9:15 a.m. — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Spain, Final, FS2
1:40 p.m. — FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal, CBS Sports Network
Tennis
8 a.m. — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals, Tennis
TV
Monday
MLB
7 p.m. — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 3, FOX
NFL
7:15 p.m. — Cincinnati at Cleveland, ESPN
7:15 p.m. — Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2
Tennis
5 a.m. — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin, Tennis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.