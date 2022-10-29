On the Air

Sunday

NFL

8:30 a.m. — Denver vs. Jacksonville, ESPN+

Noon — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, CBS

Noon — Chicago at Dallas, FOX

3:25 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Rams, FOX

7:15 p.m. — Green Bay at Buffalo, NBC

NBA

6 p.m. — Minnesota at San Antonio, NBATV

6 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6:30 p.m. — Orlando at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Auto Racing

8:30 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1

11:30 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1

1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, NBC

2:55 p.m. — Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix, ESPN

4 p.m. — NHRA: The Nevada Nationals, FS1

College Basketball (Men’s)

6 p.m. — Exhibition: Missouri Western at Kentucky, SEC Network

College Soccer (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Princeton at Brown, ESPNU

Noon — Maryland at Indiana, Big Ten Network

6 p.m. — Washington at Stanford, Pac-12 Network

College Soccer (Women’s)

1 p.m. — Brown at Penn, ESPNU

1 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. LSU, First Round, SEC Network

2 p.m. — Washington St. at USC, Pac-12 Network

3 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota at Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St., First Round, SEC Network

4 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

5 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, First Round, ACC Network

7 p.m. — ACC Tournament: Duke at Virginia, First Round, ACC Network

College Volleyball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Arkansas at Florida, SEC Network

Noon — West Virginia at Baylor, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Oklahoma at Kansas, ESPNU

Golf

3 a.m. — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round (taped), ESPN2

7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Golf

12:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Golf

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

1 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

4 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Soccer (Men’s)

9 a.m. — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal, USA

11 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United, USA

2 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Final: Austin FC at LA FC, ABC

7 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Final: NYCFC at Philadelphia Union, FS1

Soccer (Women’s)

5:45 a.m. — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Germany, Third-Place Match, FS2

9:15 a.m. — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Spain, Final, FS2

1:40 p.m. — FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal, CBS Sports Network

Tennis

8 a.m. — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals, Tennis

TV

Monday

MLB

7 p.m. — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 3, FOX

NFL

7:15 p.m. — Cincinnati at Cleveland, ESPN

7:15 p.m. — Cincinnati at Cleveland (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2

Tennis

5 a.m. — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin, Tennis

