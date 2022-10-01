On the Air

Sunday

NFL

8:30 a.m. — Minnesota at New Orleans, NFL Network

Noon — Buffalo at Baltimore, CBS

Noon — Washington at Dallas, FOX

3:25 p.m. — Denver at Las Vegas, CBS

7:15 p.m. — Kansas City at Tampa Bay, NBC

MLB

Noon — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees OR Boston at Toronto, MLB Network

1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

2:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3 p.m. — Texas at LA Angels, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ESPN

Auto Racing

3:30 a.m. — W Series: Round 6, ESPN2

6:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, ESPN2

11:30 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1

12:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix (taped), CNBC

1 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, FS1

1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, NBC

College Soccer (Men’s)

3 p.m. — Indiana at Michigan, Big Ten Network

6 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

College Soccer (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Syracuse at Wake Forest, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Purdue, Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten network

1 p.m. — Kentucky at LSU, SEC Network

College Volleyball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Texas A&M at Georgia, SEC Network

11:30 a.m. — Penn at Dartmouth, ESPNU

Noon — Georgia Tech at Louisville, ESPN

1 p.m. — Miami at NC State, ACC Network

1:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Mississippi St., ESPNU

2 p.m. — Texas at Texas Tech, ESPN

2 p.m. — Washington St. at Stanford, Pac-12 Network

3 p.m. — Virginia at Duke, ACC Network

3 p.m. — Missouri at South Carolina, SEC Network

3:30 p.m. — Iowa St. at Kansas St., ESPNU

4 p.m. — Washington at California, Pac-12 Network

Fishing

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, FS1

Golf

5:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Golf

Noon — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic, Final Round, Golf

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Golf

Horse Racing

8:30 a.m. — The Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe, FS2

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

NBA

Noon — Preseason: Charlotte at Boston, NBATV

5 p.m. — Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto, NBATV

9 p.m. — Preseason: Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, NBATV

NHL

6:30 p.m. — Preseason: Minnesota at Chicago, NHL Network

Soccer (Men’s)

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United, USA

2 p.m. — MLS: LAFC at Portland, ABC

4 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City, FS1

6 p.m. — Liga MX: Mazatlan at Santos Laguna, FS2

Tennis

5 a.m. — Tallinn-WTA Singles Final, Tennis

8:30 a.m. — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals, Tennis

9 p.m. — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

TV

Monday

NFL

7:15 p.m. — LA Rams at San Francisco, ESPN

7:15 p.m. — LA Rams at San Francisco (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2

MLB

5 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

5:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

5:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Golf

3:30 p.m. — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Golf

NHL

1 p.m. — Global Series: Nashville at SC Bern, NHL Network

6:30 p.m. — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit, NHL Network

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leicester City, USA

Tennis

5 a.m. — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

