On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
8:30 a.m. — Minnesota at New Orleans, NFL Network
Noon — Buffalo at Baltimore, CBS
Noon — Washington at Dallas, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Denver at Las Vegas, CBS
7:15 p.m. — Kansas City at Tampa Bay, NBC
MLB
Noon — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees OR Boston at Toronto, MLB Network
1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
2:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3 p.m. — Texas at LA Angels, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ESPN
Auto Racing
3:30 a.m. — W Series: Round 6, ESPN2
6:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, ESPN2
11:30 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1
12:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix (taped), CNBC
1 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, FS1
1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, NBC
College Soccer (Men’s)
3 p.m. — Indiana at Michigan, Big Ten Network
6 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
College Soccer (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Syracuse at Wake Forest, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Purdue, Big Ten Network
1 p.m. — Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten network
1 p.m. — Kentucky at LSU, SEC Network
College Volleyball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Texas A&M at Georgia, SEC Network
11:30 a.m. — Penn at Dartmouth, ESPNU
Noon — Georgia Tech at Louisville, ESPN
1 p.m. — Miami at NC State, ACC Network
1:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Mississippi St., ESPNU
2 p.m. — Texas at Texas Tech, ESPN
2 p.m. — Washington St. at Stanford, Pac-12 Network
3 p.m. — Virginia at Duke, ACC Network
3 p.m. — Missouri at South Carolina, SEC Network
3:30 p.m. — Iowa St. at Kansas St., ESPNU
4 p.m. — Washington at California, Pac-12 Network
Fishing
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, FS1
Golf
5:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Golf
Noon — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic, Final Round, Golf
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Golf
Horse Racing
8:30 a.m. — The Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe, FS2
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
NBA
Noon — Preseason: Charlotte at Boston, NBATV
5 p.m. — Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto, NBATV
9 p.m. — Preseason: Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, NBATV
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Preseason: Minnesota at Chicago, NHL Network
Soccer (Men’s)
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United, USA
2 p.m. — MLS: LAFC at Portland, ABC
4 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City, FS1
6 p.m. — Liga MX: Mazatlan at Santos Laguna, FS2
Tennis
5 a.m. — Tallinn-WTA Singles Final, Tennis
8:30 a.m. — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals, Tennis
9 p.m. — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
TV
Monday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — LA Rams at San Francisco, ESPN
7:15 p.m. — LA Rams at San Francisco (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2
MLB
5 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
5:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
5:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Golf
3:30 p.m. — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Golf
NHL
1 p.m. — Global Series: Nashville at SC Bern, NHL Network
6:30 p.m. — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit, NHL Network
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leicester City, USA
Tennis
5 a.m. — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
