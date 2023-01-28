On the Air

TV

Sunday

NFL

2 p.m. — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia, FOX

5:30 p.m. — AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, CBS

NBA

7 p.m. — New Orleans at Milwaukee, NBATV

NHL

4 p.m. — Washington at Toronto, NHL Network

Auto Racing

5 a.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 at Daytona – Day 2, USA

11 a.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 at Daytona – Day 2, NBC

5:30 p.m. — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 3 (taped), CBS Sports Network

College Basketball (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Michigan at Penn St., Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Michigan St. at Purdue, CBS

11 a.m. — Boston U. at Lehigh, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — Wichita St. at East Carolina, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Providence at Villanova, FS1

11 a.m. — Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, USA

1 p.m. — Rutgers at Iowa, Big Ten Network

1 p.m. — Georgetown at St. John’s, FS1

2 p.m. — Drake at Belmont, ESPN2

3 p.m. — South Florida at SMU, ESPNU

4 p.m. — Memphis at Tulsa, ESPN2

College Basketball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Louisville at Syracuse, ACC Netework

Noon — South Carolina at Alabama, ESPN2

Noon — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

1 p.m. — Duke at Florida St., ACC Network

1 p.m. — Villanova at UConn, CBS Sports Network

1 p.m. — Tulane at Houston, ESPNU

1 p.m. — UCLA at Utah, Pac-12 Network

2 p.m. — Notre Dame at NC State, ESPN

2 p.m. — Missouri at Kentucky, SEC Network

3 p.m. — North Carolina at Clemson, ACC Network

3 p.m. — Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, CBS Sports Network

3 p.m. — Oregon at Stanford, Pac-12 Network

4 p.m. — Mississippi at Arkansas, SEC Network

5 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Virginia, ACC Network

5 p.m. — Michigan St. at Illinois, Big Ten Network

5 p.m. — Kansas St. at Kansas, ESPNU

College Gymnastics (Women’s)

5 p.m. — Oregon St. at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

College Wrestling

3 p.m. — Northwestern at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

Figure Skating

2 p.m. — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate, NBC

Golf

3:30 p.m. — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, Golf

Horse Racing

1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

NBA G-League Basketball

2 p.m. — Motor City at College Park, NBATV

3:30 p.m. — Mexico City at Texas, Bally Sports Plus (39)

PHF Hockey

6 p.m. — All-Star Game, ESPN2

Rodeo

2 p.m. — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, CBS

7 p.m. — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, CBS Sports Network

Rugby

2 p.m. — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series (taped), CNBC

Tennis

2:30 a.m. — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, ESPN

8 a.m. — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship (taped), ESPN2

X Games

Noon — World of X Games: Day 3, ABC

4 p.m. — World of X Games: Day 3, ESPN

TV

Monday

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Golden State at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:30 p.m. — Detroit at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Auto Racing

Midnight — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 4 (taped), CNBC

College Basketball (Men’s)

6 p.m. — Virginia at Syracuse, ESPN

6 p.m. — NC Central at Norfolk St., ESPNU

8 p.m. — Baylor at Texas, ESPN

8 p.m. — Iowa St. at Texas Tech, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Jackson St. at Southern U., ESPNU

College Basketball (Women’s)

6 p.m. — Tennessee at LSU, ESPN2

College Golf

3:30 p.m. — The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, Golf

Tennis

1 a.m. — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

5 a.m. — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

