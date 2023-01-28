On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
2 p.m. — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia, FOX
5:30 p.m. — AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, CBS
NBA
7 p.m. — New Orleans at Milwaukee, NBATV
NHL
4 p.m. — Washington at Toronto, NHL Network
Auto Racing
5 a.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 at Daytona – Day 2, USA
11 a.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 at Daytona – Day 2, NBC
5:30 p.m. — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 3 (taped), CBS Sports Network
College Basketball (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Michigan at Penn St., Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — Michigan St. at Purdue, CBS
11 a.m. — Boston U. at Lehigh, CBS Sports Network
11 a.m. — Wichita St. at East Carolina, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Providence at Villanova, FS1
11 a.m. — Saint Joseph’s at George Mason, USA
1 p.m. — Rutgers at Iowa, Big Ten Network
1 p.m. — Georgetown at St. John’s, FS1
2 p.m. — Drake at Belmont, ESPN2
3 p.m. — South Florida at SMU, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Memphis at Tulsa, ESPN2
College Basketball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Louisville at Syracuse, ACC Netework
Noon — South Carolina at Alabama, ESPN2
Noon — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
1 p.m. — Duke at Florida St., ACC Network
1 p.m. — Villanova at UConn, CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. — Tulane at Houston, ESPNU
1 p.m. — UCLA at Utah, Pac-12 Network
2 p.m. — Notre Dame at NC State, ESPN
2 p.m. — Missouri at Kentucky, SEC Network
3 p.m. — North Carolina at Clemson, ACC Network
3 p.m. — Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, CBS Sports Network
3 p.m. — Oregon at Stanford, Pac-12 Network
4 p.m. — Mississippi at Arkansas, SEC Network
5 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Virginia, ACC Network
5 p.m. — Michigan St. at Illinois, Big Ten Network
5 p.m. — Kansas St. at Kansas, ESPNU
College Gymnastics (Women’s)
5 p.m. — Oregon St. at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
College Wrestling
3 p.m. — Northwestern at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
Figure Skating
2 p.m. — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate, NBC
Golf
3:30 p.m. — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, Golf
Horse Racing
1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
NBA G-League Basketball
2 p.m. — Motor City at College Park, NBATV
3:30 p.m. — Mexico City at Texas, Bally Sports Plus (39)
PHF Hockey
6 p.m. — All-Star Game, ESPN2
Rodeo
2 p.m. — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, CBS
7 p.m. — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, CBS Sports Network
Rugby
2 p.m. — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series (taped), CNBC
Tennis
2:30 a.m. — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, ESPN
8 a.m. — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship (taped), ESPN2
X Games
Noon — World of X Games: Day 3, ABC
4 p.m. — World of X Games: Day 3, ESPN
TV
Monday
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — Golden State at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:30 p.m. — Detroit at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Auto Racing
Midnight — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 4 (taped), CNBC
College Basketball (Men’s)
6 p.m. — Virginia at Syracuse, ESPN
6 p.m. — NC Central at Norfolk St., ESPNU
8 p.m. — Baylor at Texas, ESPN
8 p.m. — Iowa St. at Texas Tech, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Jackson St. at Southern U., ESPNU
College Basketball (Women’s)
6 p.m. — Tennessee at LSU, ESPN2
College Golf
3:30 p.m. — The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, Golf
Tennis
1 a.m. — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
5 a.m. — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.