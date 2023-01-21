On the Air

TV

Sunday

NFL

2 p.m. — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo, CBS

5:30 p.m. — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco, FOX

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Denver, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at Golden State, NBATV

9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at New Jersey, NHL Network

6 p.m. — Los Angeles at Chicago, NHL Network

College Basketball (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Michigan St. at Indiana, CBS

11 a.m. — Butler at UConn, FOX

Noon — Minnesota at Michigan, Big Ten Network

Noon — Memphis at Cincinnati, ESPN2

Noon — Maryland at Purdue, FS1

2 p.m. — Temple at Houston, ESPN

2 p.m. — Oregon St. at California, Pac-12 Network

3 p.m. — Furman at Wofford, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Washington St. at Colorado, ESPNU

College Basketball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Syracuse at Duke, ACC Netweork

11 a.m. — Davidson at Duquesne, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — UMass at Dayton, ESPNU

Noon — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Noon — NC State at Louisville, ABC

Noon — Kentucky at Mississippi St., SEC Network

1 p.m. — Virginia at Notre Dame, ACC Network

1 p.m. — UCF at South Florida, ESPNU

2 p.m. — Arkansas at South Carolina, ESPN2

2 p.m. — Seton Hall at Marquette, FS1

2 p.m. — Georgia at Texas A&M, SEC Network

3 p.m. — Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ACC Network

4 p.m. — Wisconsin at Penn St., Big Ten Network

4 p.m. — Texas at Baylor, ESPN2

4 p.m. — Colorado at Stanford, Pac-12 Network

4 p.m. — Mississippi at Auburn, SEC Network

6 p.m. — Utah at California, Pac-12 Network

College Gymnastics (Women’s)

6 p.m. — Michigan at Michigan St., Big Ten Network

7 p.m. — Utah at Oklahoma, ESPN

College Wrestling

2 p.m. — Iowa at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network

Golf

1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Final Round, NBC

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, Golf

High School Basketball (Boy’s)

7 p.m. — NIBC Series: Christ The King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), ESPNU

Horse Racing

1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

NBA G-League Basketball

2 p.m. — College Park at Fort Wayne, NBATV

Rodeo

7 p.m. — PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, Championship Round, CBS Sports Network

Rugby

2 p.m. — HSBC: World Rugby Seven Series (taped), CNBC

Skiing

4 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped), NBC

Soccer (Men’s)

8 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City, USA

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, NBC

11:20 a.m. — The French Cup: Pau at Lille, Round of 32, FS2

1:45 p.m. — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus, CBS Sports Network

Tennis

9 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16 (taped), ESPN2

6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, ESPN2

Winter World University Games

4 p.m. — FISU World University Games: Men’s Ice Hockey – Gold-Medal Game, ESPN

TV

Monday

NHL

7 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:30 p.m. — Buffalo at Dallas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Auto Racing

Midnight — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Round 3 (taped), CNBC

College Basketball (Men’s)

6 p.m. — Duke at Virginia Tech, ESPN

8 p.m. — Kansas at Baylor, ESPN

College Basketball (Women’s)

6 p.m. — Iowa at Ohio St., ESPN2

6:30 p.m. — Norfolk St. at Morgan St., ESPNU

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham, USA

Tennis

8 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, ESPN2

