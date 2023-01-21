On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
2 p.m. — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo, CBS
5:30 p.m. — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco, FOX
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Denver, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at Golden State, NBATV
9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
1 p.m. — Pittsburgh at New Jersey, NHL Network
6 p.m. — Los Angeles at Chicago, NHL Network
College Basketball (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Michigan St. at Indiana, CBS
11 a.m. — Butler at UConn, FOX
Noon — Minnesota at Michigan, Big Ten Network
Noon — Memphis at Cincinnati, ESPN2
Noon — Maryland at Purdue, FS1
2 p.m. — Temple at Houston, ESPN
2 p.m. — Oregon St. at California, Pac-12 Network
3 p.m. — Furman at Wofford, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Washington St. at Colorado, ESPNU
College Basketball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Syracuse at Duke, ACC Netweork
11 a.m. — Davidson at Duquesne, CBS Sports Network
11 a.m. — UMass at Dayton, ESPNU
Noon — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Noon — NC State at Louisville, ABC
Noon — Kentucky at Mississippi St., SEC Network
1 p.m. — Virginia at Notre Dame, ACC Network
1 p.m. — UCF at South Florida, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Arkansas at South Carolina, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Seton Hall at Marquette, FS1
2 p.m. — Georgia at Texas A&M, SEC Network
3 p.m. — Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ACC Network
4 p.m. — Wisconsin at Penn St., Big Ten Network
4 p.m. — Texas at Baylor, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Colorado at Stanford, Pac-12 Network
4 p.m. — Mississippi at Auburn, SEC Network
6 p.m. — Utah at California, Pac-12 Network
College Gymnastics (Women’s)
6 p.m. — Michigan at Michigan St., Big Ten Network
7 p.m. — Utah at Oklahoma, ESPN
College Wrestling
2 p.m. — Iowa at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network
Golf
1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Final Round, NBC
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, Golf
High School Basketball (Boy’s)
7 p.m. — NIBC Series: Christ The King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), ESPNU
Horse Racing
1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
NBA G-League Basketball
2 p.m. — College Park at Fort Wayne, NBATV
Rodeo
7 p.m. — PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, Championship Round, CBS Sports Network
Rugby
2 p.m. — HSBC: World Rugby Seven Series (taped), CNBC
Skiing
4 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped), NBC
Soccer (Men’s)
8 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City, USA
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, NBC
11:20 a.m. — The French Cup: Pau at Lille, Round of 32, FS2
1:45 p.m. — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus, CBS Sports Network
Tennis
9 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16 (taped), ESPN2
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, ESPN2
Winter World University Games
4 p.m. — FISU World University Games: Men’s Ice Hockey – Gold-Medal Game, ESPN
TV
Monday
NHL
7 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:30 p.m. — Buffalo at Dallas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Auto Racing
Midnight — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Round 3 (taped), CNBC
College Basketball (Men’s)
6 p.m. — Duke at Virginia Tech, ESPN
8 p.m. — Kansas at Baylor, ESPN
College Basketball (Women’s)
6 p.m. — Iowa at Ohio St., ESPN2
6:30 p.m. — Norfolk St. at Morgan St., ESPNU
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham, USA
Tennis
8 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, ESPN2
