Sunday

NFL

Noon — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Buffalo, CBS

3:30 p.m. — NFC Wild Card Playoff: N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, FOX

7:15 p.m. — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Baltimore at Cincinnati, NBC

NBA

4:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

5 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8 p.m. — Dallas at Portland, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at LA Lakers, NBATV

10:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NHL

6 p.m. — Arizona at Winnipeg, NHL Network

College Basketball (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Northwestern at Michigan, Big Ten Network

11 a.m. — Marquette at Xavier, FOX

11 a.m. — St. John’s at UConn, FS1

Noon — South Florida at East Carolina, ESPN2

1:15 p.m. — Ohio St. at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

2 p.m. — Memphis at Temple, ESPN2

3:30 p.m. — Maryland at Iowa, Big Ten Network

College Basketball (Women’s)

11 a.m. — Boston College at Virginia, ACC Network

11 a.m. — Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island, CBS Sports Network

Noon — Louisville at Florida St., Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Noon — Missouri at South Carolina, ESPN

Noon — Georgia at Tennessee, SEC Network

1 p.m. — Notre Dame at Syracuse, ACC Network

1 p.m. — Dayton at St. Louis, CBS Sports Network

1 p.m. — Arizona at Utah, Pac-12 Network

2 p.m. — Baylor at West Virginia, ESPNU

2 p.m. — Kentucky at Florida, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. — NC State at North Carolina, ESPN

3 p.m. — Duke at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

3 p.m. — California at UCLA (joined in progress), Pac-12 Network

4 p.m. — Iowa St. at Texas, ESPN2

4 p.m. — Stanford at USC, Pac-12 Network

4 p.m. — Alabama at Mississippi, SEC Network

College Wrestling

7 p.m. — Michigan St. at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

Golf

9 a.m. — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, ESPN2

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, NBC

5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Golf

High School Basketball (Boy’s)

8 p.m. — GEICO Showcase: Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), ESPN2

Horse Racing

1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

IIHF Hockey (Women’s)

9 a.m. — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, NHL Network

1 p.m. — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, NHL Network

NBA G-League Basketball

2 p.m. — Memphis at Iowa, NBATV

Rodeo

7 p.m. — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network

Sailing

5:30 p.m. — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix – Day 1 (taped), CBS Sports Network

9:30 p.m. — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix – Day 2 (taped), CBS Sports Network

Soccer (Men’s)

8 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea, USA

12:30 p.m. — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, ABC

Soccer (Women’s)

5:55 a.m. — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal, CBS Sports Network

11 p.m. — Serie A: Sassuolo at Juventus (taped), CBS Sports Network

Tennis

6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, ESPN

10 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, ESPN2

TV

Monday

NFL

7:15 p.m. — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Dallas at Tampa Bay, ABC, ESPN

7:15 p.m. — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Dallas at Tampa Bay (Super Wild Card with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2

NBA

2:30 p.m. — Miami at Atlanta, TNT

5 p.m. — Phoenix at Memphis, TNT

NHL

4:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

5 p.m. — Dallas at Vegas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Basketball (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Georgetown at Villanova, FOX

1:30 p.m. — Purdue at Michigan St., FOX

6 p.m. — FAU at W. Kentucky, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Alcorn St. at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU

G-League Basketball

5 p.m. — Fort Wayne at G-League Ignite, NBATV

Tennis

10:30 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Day 2, ESPN2

