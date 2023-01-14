On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Buffalo, CBS
3:30 p.m. — NFC Wild Card Playoff: N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, FOX
7:15 p.m. — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Baltimore at Cincinnati, NBC
NBA
4:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
5 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8 p.m. — Dallas at Portland, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at LA Lakers, NBATV
10:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NHL
6 p.m. — Arizona at Winnipeg, NHL Network
College Basketball (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Northwestern at Michigan, Big Ten Network
11 a.m. — Marquette at Xavier, FOX
11 a.m. — St. John’s at UConn, FS1
Noon — South Florida at East Carolina, ESPN2
1:15 p.m. — Ohio St. at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
2 p.m. — Memphis at Temple, ESPN2
3:30 p.m. — Maryland at Iowa, Big Ten Network
College Basketball (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Boston College at Virginia, ACC Network
11 a.m. — Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island, CBS Sports Network
Noon — Louisville at Florida St., Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Noon — Missouri at South Carolina, ESPN
Noon — Georgia at Tennessee, SEC Network
1 p.m. — Notre Dame at Syracuse, ACC Network
1 p.m. — Dayton at St. Louis, CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. — Arizona at Utah, Pac-12 Network
2 p.m. — Baylor at West Virginia, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Kentucky at Florida, SEC Network
2:30 p.m. — NC State at North Carolina, ESPN
3 p.m. — Duke at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
3 p.m. — California at UCLA (joined in progress), Pac-12 Network
4 p.m. — Iowa St. at Texas, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Stanford at USC, Pac-12 Network
4 p.m. — Alabama at Mississippi, SEC Network
College Wrestling
7 p.m. — Michigan St. at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
Golf
9 a.m. — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, ESPN2
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, NBC
5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Golf
High School Basketball (Boy’s)
8 p.m. — GEICO Showcase: Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), ESPN2
Horse Racing
1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
IIHF Hockey (Women’s)
9 a.m. — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, NHL Network
1 p.m. — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, NHL Network
NBA G-League Basketball
2 p.m. — Memphis at Iowa, NBATV
Rodeo
7 p.m. — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network
Sailing
5:30 p.m. — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix – Day 1 (taped), CBS Sports Network
9:30 p.m. — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix – Day 2 (taped), CBS Sports Network
Soccer (Men’s)
8 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea, USA
12:30 p.m. — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, ABC
Soccer (Women’s)
5:55 a.m. — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal, CBS Sports Network
11 p.m. — Serie A: Sassuolo at Juventus (taped), CBS Sports Network
Tennis
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, ESPN
10 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, ESPN2
TV
Monday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Dallas at Tampa Bay, ABC, ESPN
7:15 p.m. — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Dallas at Tampa Bay (Super Wild Card with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2
NBA
2:30 p.m. — Miami at Atlanta, TNT
5 p.m. — Phoenix at Memphis, TNT
NHL
4:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
5 p.m. — Dallas at Vegas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Basketball (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Georgetown at Villanova, FOX
1:30 p.m. — Purdue at Michigan St., FOX
6 p.m. — FAU at W. Kentucky, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Alcorn St. at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU
G-League Basketball
5 p.m. — Fort Wayne at G-League Ignite, NBATV
Tennis
10:30 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Day 2, ESPN2
