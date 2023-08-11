ON THE AIR
TV
Saturday
MLB
Noon — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (Game 1) OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (2:30 p.m.), MLBN
3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Miami OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (2:30 p.m.), MLBN
6 p.m. — LA Angels at Houston, FOX
6 p.m. — St. Louis at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Baltimore at Seattle, FS1
NFL
Noon — Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago, NFLN
3 p.m. — Preseason: N.Y. Jets at Carolina, NFLN
6 p.m. — Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore, NFLN
8 p.m. — Preseason: LA Chargers at LA Rams (joined in progress), NFLN
3ICE Hockey
Noon — Playoffs: Team Murphy vs. Team Johnston, Team Patrick vs. Team Bourque, Consolation, Final, CBS
Auto Racing
1:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, USA
2 p.m. — Pro Motocross Championship: The Unadilla National, NBC
4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, USA
6 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1
Basketball
7 p.m. — 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, NBATV
Boxing
8 p.m. — Showtime Championship Main Card: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez (Bantamweights), SHO
9 p.m. — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez (Junior-Welterweights), ESPN
CFL Football
6 p.m. — Calgary at B.C., CBSSN
FIFA Basketball (Men’s)
2:30 p.m. — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Slovenia, FS1
Golf
6 a.m. — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, USA
Noon — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club, CW
Noon — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, CBS
2 p.m. — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinals, GOLF
5 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, GOLF
High School Basketball (Boys)
7 p.m. — UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, ESPNU
High School Basketball (Girls)
5 p.m. — UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, ESPNU
Horse Racing
Noon — Saratoga Live, FS1
2 p.m. — Saratoga Live: The Fourstardave Handicap, FOX
5 p.m. — Saratoga Live, FS1
Lacrosse (Men’s)
6 p.m. — PLL: Atlas vs. Waterdogs, ESPN2
Little League Softball
1 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN
4 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN2
Mixed Martial Arts
3 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, ESPN
6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos (Welterweights), ESPN
Rugby (Women’s)
8:55 p.m. — NRL: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, FS2
10:45 p.m. — NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle, FS2
Soccer (Men’s)
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United, NBC
2 p.m. — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao, ABC
6 p.m. — CPL: York United FC at Forge FC, FS2
Soccer (Women’s)
5:30 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, FOX
Softball
1:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, ESPN2
Tennis
11:30 p.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
5:30 p.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
