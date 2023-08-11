ON THE AIR

TV

Saturday

MLB

Noon — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (Game 1) OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (2:30 p.m.), MLBN

3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Miami OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (2:30 p.m.), MLBN

6 p.m. — LA Angels at Houston, FOX

6 p.m. — St. Louis at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Baltimore at Seattle, FS1

NFL

Noon — Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago, NFLN

3 p.m. — Preseason: N.Y. Jets at Carolina, NFLN

6 p.m. — Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore, NFLN

8 p.m. — Preseason: LA Chargers at LA Rams (joined in progress), NFLN

3ICE Hockey

Noon — Playoffs: Team Murphy vs. Team Johnston, Team Patrick vs. Team Bourque, Consolation, Final, CBS

Auto Racing

1:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, USA

2 p.m. — Pro Motocross Championship: The Unadilla National, NBC

4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, USA

6 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1

Basketball

7 p.m. — 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, NBATV

Boxing

8 p.m. — Showtime Championship Main Card: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez (Bantamweights), SHO

9 p.m. — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez (Junior-Welterweights), ESPN

CFL Football

6 p.m. — Calgary at B.C., CBSSN

FIFA Basketball (Men’s)

2:30 p.m. — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Slovenia, FS1

Golf

6 a.m. — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, USA

Noon — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club, CW

Noon — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, CBS

2 p.m. — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinals, GOLF

5 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, GOLF

High School Basketball (Boys)

7 p.m. — UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, ESPNU

High School Basketball (Girls)

5 p.m. — UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, ESPNU

Horse Racing

Noon — Saratoga Live, FS1

2 p.m. — Saratoga Live: The Fourstardave Handicap, FOX

5 p.m. — Saratoga Live, FS1

Lacrosse (Men’s)

6 p.m. — PLL: Atlas vs. Waterdogs, ESPN2

Little League Softball

1 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN

4 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN2

Mixed Martial Arts

3 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, ESPN

6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos (Welterweights), ESPN

Rugby (Women’s)

8:55 p.m. — NRL: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, FS2

10:45 p.m. — NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle, FS2

Soccer (Men’s)

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United, NBC

2 p.m. — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao, ABC

6 p.m. — CPL: York United FC at Forge FC, FS2

Soccer (Women’s)

5:30 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, FOX

Softball

1:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, ESPN2

Tennis

11:30 p.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals, TENNIS

5:30 p.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals, TENNIS

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you