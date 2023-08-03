ON THE AIR
TV
Friday
MLB
1 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
5:40 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Detroit, APPLETV+
6 p.m. — Houston at N.Y. Yankees, APPLETV+
6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Kansas City at Philadelphia, MLBN
7 p.m. — Miami at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Colorado at St. Louis (joined in progress), MLBN
Australian Rules Football
11 p.m. — AFL: Western at Adelaide, FS2
Auto Racing
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, USA
5 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, FS1
Boxing
8 p.m. — ShoBox: The New Generation, SHO
Fishing
Noon — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament – Day 1, CBSSN
Golf
8 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship: Second Round, GOLF
5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, GOLF
Horse Racing
Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
8 p.m. — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights, ESPN
Soccer (Men’s)
7 p.m. — Leagues Cup: Club América at Chicago FC, Round of 32, FS1
8 p.m. — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC, FS2
9 p.m. — Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Portland, Round of 32, FS1
Softball
5:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero, ESPNU
Tennis
5 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
11 a.m. — Washington ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
10 p.m. — Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals
WNBA Basketball
7 p.m. — New York at Minnesota, ION
Youth Hockey (Boys)
Noon — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, NHLN
