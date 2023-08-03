ON THE AIR

TV

Friday

MLB

1 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, MLBN

5:40 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Detroit, APPLETV+

6 p.m. — Houston at N.Y. Yankees, APPLETV+

6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Kansas City at Philadelphia, MLBN

7 p.m. — Miami at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Colorado at St. Louis (joined in progress), MLBN

Australian Rules Football

11 p.m. — AFL: Western at Adelaide, FS2

Auto Racing

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, USA

5 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, FS1

Boxing

8 p.m. — ShoBox: The New Generation, SHO

Fishing

Noon — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament – Day 1, CBSSN

Golf

8 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, GOLF

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship: Second Round, GOLF

5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, GOLF

Horse Racing

Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

8 p.m. — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights, ESPN

Soccer (Men’s)

7 p.m. — Leagues Cup: Club América at Chicago FC, Round of 32, FS1

8 p.m. — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC, FS2

9 p.m. — Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Portland, Round of 32, FS1

Softball

5:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero, ESPNU

Tennis

5 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS

11 a.m. — Washington ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS

10 p.m. — Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals

WNBA Basketball

7 p.m. — New York at Minnesota, ION

Youth Hockey (Boys)

Noon — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, NHLN

