ON THE AIR
TV
Friday
MLB
6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, MLBN
6:05 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Toronto, APPLETV+
7 p.m. — St. Louis at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN
9 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9:15 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco, APPLETV+
NFL
6 p.m. — Preseason: Green Bay at Cincinnati, NFLN
9 p.m. — Preseason: Denver at Arizona, NFLN
Australian Rules Football
10:30 p.m. — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney, FS2
Auto Racing
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, FS1
5 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, FS1
8 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, FS1
College Basketball (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Exhibition: USC vs. Mega MIS, NBATV
Fishing
3 p.m. — SFC: The White Marlin Open, CBSSN
Golf
5 a.m. — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, USA
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, GOLF
5 p.m. — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, GOLF
9 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round (taped), GOLF
Horse Racing
Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2
7 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Little League Baseball
Noon — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Regional – Championship, ESPN
2 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN
4 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN
6 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN
8 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN
Little League Softball
3 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, ESPN2
Mixed Martial Arts
9 p.m. — Bellator 298 Main Card: Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward (Welterweights), SHO
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley, USA
Tennis
11:30 a.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
6 p.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
7 p.m. — Chicago at New York, ION
9 p.m. — Washington at Las Vegas, ION
