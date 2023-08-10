ON THE AIR

TV

Friday

MLB

6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, MLBN

6:05 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Toronto, APPLETV+

7 p.m. — St. Louis at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN

9 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9:15 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco, APPLETV+

NFL

6 p.m. — Preseason: Green Bay at Cincinnati, NFLN

9 p.m. — Preseason: Denver at Arizona, NFLN

Australian Rules Football

10:30 p.m. — AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney, FS2

Auto Racing

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, FS1

5 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, FS1

8 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, FS1

College Basketball (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Exhibition: USC vs. Mega MIS, NBATV

Fishing

3 p.m. — SFC: The White Marlin Open, CBSSN

Golf

5 a.m. — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, USA

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, GOLF

5 p.m. — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, GOLF

9 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, First Round (taped), GOLF

Horse Racing

Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2

7 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Little League Baseball

Noon — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Regional – Championship, ESPN

2 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN

4 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN

6 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN

8 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN

Little League Softball

3 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, ESPN2

Mixed Martial Arts

9 p.m. — Bellator 298 Main Card: Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward (Welterweights), SHO

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley, USA

Tennis

11:30 a.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS

6 p.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

7 p.m. — Chicago at New York, ION

9 p.m. — Washington at Las Vegas, ION

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you