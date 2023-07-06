On the Air
TV
Friday
MLB
5:40 p.m. — Atlanta at Tampa Bay, APPLETV+
6 p.m. — Texas at Washington, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:10 p.m. — Baltimore at Minnesota, APPLETV+
Auto Racing
6:25 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPNU
9:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPNU
3 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, FS1
5 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Zinsser SmartCoat 150, FS1
College Baseball
9:30 p.m. — 2023 HBCU Swingman Classic: Team 1 (Manuel) vs. Team 2 (Porter), MLBN
Cycling
7 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, USA
Golf
6 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, GOLF
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, PEACOCK
5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, USA
High School Basketball (Boys)
9:30 a.m. — Peach Jam: Strive for Greatness vs. NH Lightning, NBATV
11 a.m. — Peach Jam: Maine United vs. (A5), NBATV
12:30 p.m. — Peach Jam: Expressions vs. Vegas Elite, NBATV
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
NBA
3:30 p.m. — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Minnesota, NBATV
4 p.m. — Summer League: Denver vs. Milwaukee, ESPNU
5:30 p.m. — Summer League: Chicago vs. Toronto, NBATV
6 p.m. — Summer League: Portland vs. Houston, ESPN
7:30 p.m. — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Brooklyn, NBATV
8 p.m. — Summer League: Charlotte vs. San Antonio, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Summer League: Sacramento vs. Atlanta, NBATV
10 p.m. — Summer League: Golden State vs. LA Lakers, ESPN
Soccer (Men’s)
9 p.m. — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Vancouver FC, FS2
Soccer (Women’s)
1:30 p.m. — International Friendly: Germany vs. Zambia, CBSSN
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, ESPN
Noon — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, ESPN
Track and Field
9 p.m. — USATF: Outdoor Championships, CNBC
WNBA Basketball
7 p.m. — Las Vegas at Dallas, ION
