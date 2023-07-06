On the Air

TV

Friday

MLB

5:40 p.m. — Atlanta at Tampa Bay, APPLETV+

6 p.m. — Texas at Washington, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:10 p.m. — Baltimore at Minnesota, APPLETV+

Auto Racing

6:25 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPNU

9:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPNU

3 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, FS1

5 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Zinsser SmartCoat 150, FS1

College Baseball

9:30 p.m. — 2023 HBCU Swingman Classic: Team 1 (Manuel) vs. Team 2 (Porter), MLBN

Cycling

7 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, USA

Golf

6 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, GOLF

3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, PEACOCK

5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, USA

High School Basketball (Boys)

9:30 a.m. — Peach Jam: Strive for Greatness vs. NH Lightning, NBATV

11 a.m. — Peach Jam: Maine United vs. (A5), NBATV

12:30 p.m. — Peach Jam: Expressions vs. Vegas Elite, NBATV

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

NBA

3:30 p.m. — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Minnesota, NBATV

4 p.m. — Summer League: Denver vs. Milwaukee, ESPNU

5:30 p.m. — Summer League: Chicago vs. Toronto, NBATV

6 p.m. — Summer League: Portland vs. Houston, ESPN

7:30 p.m. — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Brooklyn, NBATV

8 p.m. — Summer League: Charlotte vs. San Antonio, ESPN

9:30 p.m. — Summer League: Sacramento vs. Atlanta, NBATV

10 p.m. — Summer League: Golden State vs. LA Lakers, ESPN

Soccer (Men’s)

9 p.m. — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Vancouver FC, FS2

Soccer (Women’s)

1:30 p.m. — International Friendly: Germany vs. Zambia, CBSSN

Tennis

5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, ESPN

Noon — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, ESPN

Track and Field

9 p.m. — USATF: Outdoor Championships, CNBC

WNBA Basketball

7 p.m. — Las Vegas at Dallas, ION

