ON THE AIR
TV
Friday
MLB
7 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Houston OR Minnesota at Kansas City, MLBN
7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8:30 p.m. — Texas at San Diego, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Australian Rules Football
10:30 p.m. — AFL: Fremantle at Geelong, FS2
Auto Racing
6:25 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPN2
9:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, ESPN2
4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, USA
Boxing
8 p.m. — Caribe Royale Boxing: The Night of Champions IV, CBSSN
Golf
6 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, GOLF
8:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, GOLF
10:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round (taped), GOLF
1 p.m. — U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, GOLF
Horse Racing
Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2
Little League Softball
10 a.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN
Noon — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional ESPN
2 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN
4 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN
6 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN
8 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN
Softball
6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Denham, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Rhodes, ESPN2
Soccer (Men’s)
6 p.m. — CPL: Vancouver FC at Forge FC, FS2
Soccer (Women’s)
6 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Haiti, FS1
Tennis
5 a.m. — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals; Hamburg-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
6 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
7 p.m. — Minnesota at New York, ION
