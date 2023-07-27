ON THE AIR

TV

Friday

MLB

7 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Houston OR Minnesota at Kansas City, MLBN

7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8:30 p.m. — Texas at San Diego, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Australian Rules Football

10:30 p.m. — AFL: Fremantle at Geelong, FS2

Auto Racing

6:25 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPN2

9:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, ESPN2

4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, USA

Boxing

8 p.m. — Caribe Royale Boxing: The Night of Champions IV, CBSSN

Golf

6 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, GOLF

8:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, GOLF

10:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round (taped), GOLF

1 p.m. — U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, GOLF

Horse Racing

Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2

Little League Softball

10 a.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN

Noon — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional ESPN

2 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN

4 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN

6 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN

8 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN

Softball

6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Denham, ESPN2

8:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Rhodes, ESPN2

Soccer (Men’s)

6 p.m. — CPL: Vancouver FC at Forge FC, FS2

Soccer (Women’s)

6 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Haiti, FS1

Tennis

5 a.m. — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals; Hamburg-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS

6 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

7 p.m. — Minnesota at New York, ION

