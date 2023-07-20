ON THE AIR
TV
Friday
MLB
1:20 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, APPLETV+
5:40 p.m. — San Diego at Detroit, APPLETV+
6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Boston OR Arizona at Cincinnati, MLBN
7 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Australian Rules Football
11 p.m. — AFL: West Coast at Carlton, FS2
Auto Racing
6:25 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPN2
9:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPN2
12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, FS1
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, USA
5 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Pocono ARCA 150, FS1
Cricket
4:30 p.m. — MLC: Seattle vs. Texas, CBSSN
Cycling
6:05 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, PEACOCK
Golf
3 a.m. — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, USA
6 a.m. — Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Second Round, USA
Noon — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, GOLF
7 p.m. — USGA: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Semifinals (taped), GOLF
Horse Racing
Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2
Soccer (Men’s)
9 p.m. — CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC, FS2
Soccer (Women’s)
8 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Vietnam, Group E, FOX
TBT Basketball
6 p.m. — TBT Tournament: TBD, Second Round, ESPN2
8 p.m. — TBT Tournament: TBD, Second Round, ESPN2
Tennis
5 a.m. — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
6 p.m. — New York at Washington, ION
X Games
8 p.m. — X Games 2023: Finals – Day 1, ESPN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.