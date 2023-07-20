ON THE AIR

TV

Friday

MLB

1:20 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, APPLETV+

5:40 p.m. — San Diego at Detroit, APPLETV+

6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Boston OR Arizona at Cincinnati, MLBN

7 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Australian Rules Football

11 p.m. — AFL: West Coast at Carlton, FS2

Auto Racing

6:25 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPN2

9:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPN2

12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, FS1

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, USA

5 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Pocono ARCA 150, FS1

Cricket

4:30 p.m. — MLC: Seattle vs. Texas, CBSSN

Cycling

6:05 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, PEACOCK

Golf

3 a.m. — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, USA

6 a.m. — Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Second Round, USA

Noon — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, GOLF

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, GOLF

7 p.m. — USGA: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Semifinals (taped), GOLF

Horse Racing

Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2

Soccer (Men’s)

9 p.m. — CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC, FS2

Soccer (Women’s)

8 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Vietnam, Group E, FOX

TBT Basketball

6 p.m. — TBT Tournament: TBD, Second Round, ESPN2

8 p.m. — TBT Tournament: TBD, Second Round, ESPN2

Tennis

5 a.m. — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

6 p.m. — New York at Washington, ION

X Games

8 p.m. — X Games 2023: Finals – Day 1, ESPN

