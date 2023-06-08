On the Air

TV

Friday

MLB

5:30 p.m. — Texas at Tampa Bay, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Arizona at Detroit (5:30 p.m.), MLBN

6:05 p.m. — Kansas City at Baltimore, APPLETV+

7 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8:40 p.m. — Seattle at LA Angels, APPLETV+

NBA

7:30 p.m. — NBA Finals: Denver at Miami, Game 4, ABC

Auto Racing

3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, FS1

6 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1

7 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, FS1

Boxing

8 p.m. — ShoBox: The New Generation, SHO

College Baseball

11 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: Duke at Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2

4 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Indiana St., Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU

5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina at Florida, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2

7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oral Roberts at Oregon, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU

College Track and Field

8 p.m. — NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Men’s Day 2, ESPN2

Fishing

9 a.m. — SFC: The Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Day 2, CBSSN

Golf

6 a.m. — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Second Round, GOLF

11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, GOLF

5:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round (taped), GOLF

7:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round (taped), GOLF

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

4 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

5 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Soccer (Men’s)

6:30 p.m. — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at York United FC, FS2

Tennis

7 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, TENNIS

10 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, NBC

WNBA

7 p.m. — Phoenix at Dallas, ION

9 p.m. — Chicago at Los Angeles, ION

