TV
Friday
MLB
5:30 p.m. — Texas at Tampa Bay, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Arizona at Detroit (5:30 p.m.), MLBN
6:05 p.m. — Kansas City at Baltimore, APPLETV+
7 p.m. — Cincinnati at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8:40 p.m. — Seattle at LA Angels, APPLETV+
NBA
7:30 p.m. — NBA Finals: Denver at Miami, Game 4, ABC
Auto Racing
3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, FS1
6 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1
7 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, FS1
Boxing
8 p.m. — ShoBox: The New Generation, SHO
College Baseball
11 a.m. — NCAA Tournament: Duke at Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2
4 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Indiana St., Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
5 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina at Florida, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2
7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Oral Roberts at Oregon, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU
College Track and Field
8 p.m. — NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Men’s Day 2, ESPN2
Fishing
9 a.m. — SFC: The Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Day 2, CBSSN
Golf
6 a.m. — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Second Round, GOLF
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, GOLF
5:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round (taped), GOLF
7:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round (taped), GOLF
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
4 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
5 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Soccer (Men’s)
6:30 p.m. — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at York United FC, FS2
Tennis
7 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, TENNIS
10 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, NBC
WNBA
7 p.m. — Phoenix at Dallas, ION
9 p.m. — Chicago at Los Angeles, ION
