Friday

MLB

1 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, MLBN

6:05 p.m. — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, APPLETV+

7 p.m. — Houston at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis OR Detroit at Colorado, MLBN

8:40 p.m. — Arizona at LA Angels, APPLETV+

Australian Rules Football

10:30 p.m. — AFL: Fremantle at Western, FS2

Auto Racing

6:25 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPN2

9:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, ESPN2

Golf

7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, GOLF

11 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, GOLF

5 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, GOLF

High School Baseball

8 p.m. — GEICO National Championship: TBD, Championship, ESPNU

High School Lacrosse (Boys)

11 a.m. — EG Pro National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, ESPNU

12:30 p.m. — EG Pro National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, ESPNU

5:30 p.m. — EG Pro National Showcase: TBD, Championship, ESPNU

High School Lacrosse (Girls)

4 p.m. — EG Pro National Showcase: TBD, Championship, ESPNU

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Soccer (Men’s)

5 p.m. — CPL: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC, FS2

5:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Martinique vs. Panama, Group C, FS1

8 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Costa Rica, Group C, FS1

Swimming

6 p.m. — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, PEACOCK

Tennis

5 a.m. — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

7 p.m. — Los Angeles at Chicago, ION

