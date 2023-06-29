On the Air
TV
Friday
MLB
1 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
6:05 p.m. — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, APPLETV+
7 p.m. — Houston at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis OR Detroit at Colorado, MLBN
8:40 p.m. — Arizona at LA Angels, APPLETV+
Australian Rules Football
10:30 p.m. — AFL: Fremantle at Western, FS2
Auto Racing
6:25 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPN2
9:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, ESPN2
Golf
7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, GOLF
11 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, GOLF
5 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, GOLF
High School Baseball
8 p.m. — GEICO National Championship: TBD, Championship, ESPNU
High School Lacrosse (Boys)
11 a.m. — EG Pro National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, ESPNU
12:30 p.m. — EG Pro National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, ESPNU
5:30 p.m. — EG Pro National Showcase: TBD, Championship, ESPNU
High School Lacrosse (Girls)
4 p.m. — EG Pro National Showcase: TBD, Championship, ESPNU
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Soccer (Men’s)
5 p.m. — CPL: Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC, FS2
5:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Martinique vs. Panama, Group C, FS1
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Costa Rica, Group C, FS1
Swimming
6 p.m. — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, PEACOCK
Tennis
5 a.m. — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
7 p.m. — Los Angeles at Chicago, ION
