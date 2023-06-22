On the Air
TV
Friday
MLB
5:40 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Miami, APPLETV+
6 p.m. — Texas at N.Y. Yankees, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:05 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, APPLETV+
9 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco, MLBN
Australian Rules Football
4:30 a.m. — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda, FS2
Auto Racing
3 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, FS1
4:30 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, FS1
4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, USA
5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, USA
7 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, FS1
CFL Football
6:30 p.m. — Montreal at Hamilton, CBSSN
Fishing
3 p.m. — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic – Day 2, CBSSN
Golf
5:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, GOLF
10 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, GOLF
6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round (taped), GOLF
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
8 p.m. — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, ESPN
Tennis
4 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
6:30 p.m. — New York at Atlanta, ION
9 p.m. — Dallas at Los Angeles, ION
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.