On the Air

TV

Friday

MLB

5:40 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Miami, APPLETV+

6 p.m. — Texas at N.Y. Yankees, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:05 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, APPLETV+

9 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco, MLBN

Australian Rules Football

4:30 a.m. — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda, FS2

Auto Racing

3 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, FS1

4:30 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, FS1

4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, USA

5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, USA

7 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, FS1

CFL Football

6:30 p.m. — Montreal at Hamilton, CBSSN

Fishing

3 p.m. — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic – Day 2, CBSSN

Golf

5:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, GOLF

10 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, GOLF

6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round (taped), GOLF

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

8 p.m. — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, ESPN

Tennis

4 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS

5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

6:30 p.m. — New York at Atlanta, ION

9 p.m. — Dallas at Los Angeles, ION

