On the Air
TV
Friday
MLB
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Miami at Washington, MLBN
7 p.m. — Toronto at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:10 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, APPLETV+
9:10 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Seattle, APPLETV+
Auto Racing
12:25 p.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPN2
3:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPN2
CFL Football
8 p.m. — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, CBSSN
College Baseball
1 p.m. — College World Series: Oral Roberts vs. TCU, Game 1, ESPN
6 p.m. — College World Series: Virginia vs. Florida, Game 2, ESPN
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, USA
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, GOLF
7 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, NBC
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
3:45 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
8 p.m. — Bellator 297 Main Card: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero (Light Heavyweights), SHO
9 p.m. — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, ESPN
Rugby (Men’s)
11:55 p.m. — NRL: Sydney at Newcastle, FS2
Sailing
4 p.m. — SailGP: Day 1, CBSSN
Soccer (Men’s)
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Malta vs. England, Group C, FS1
1:30 p.m. — International Friendly: Poland vs. Germany, FS2
5:55 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Martinique vs. Sain Lucia, First Round, FS2
8 p.m. — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Gibraltar vs. France, Group B (taped), FS1
8:15 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, First Round, FS2
Tennis
4 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
5 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
7 p.m. — Phoenix at Washington, ION
9 p.m. — Minnesota at Los Angeles, ION
