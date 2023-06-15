On the Air

TV

Friday

MLB

1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, MLBN

6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Miami at Washington, MLBN

7 p.m. — Toronto at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:10 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, APPLETV+

9:10 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Seattle, APPLETV+

Auto Racing

12:25 p.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPN2

3:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Practice, ESPN2

CFL Football

8 p.m. — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, CBSSN

College Baseball

1 p.m. — College World Series: Oral Roberts vs. TCU, Game 1, ESPN

6 p.m. — College World Series: Virginia vs. Florida, Game 2, ESPN

Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, USA

2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, GOLF

7 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, NBC

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

3:45 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

8 p.m. — Bellator 297 Main Card: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero (Light Heavyweights), SHO

9 p.m. — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, ESPN

Rugby (Men’s)

11:55 p.m. — NRL: Sydney at Newcastle, FS2

Sailing

4 p.m. — SailGP: Day 1, CBSSN

Soccer (Men’s)

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Malta vs. England, Group C, FS1

1:30 p.m. — International Friendly: Poland vs. Germany, FS2

5:55 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Martinique vs. Sain Lucia, First Round, FS2

8 p.m. — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Gibraltar vs. France, Group B (taped), FS1

8:15 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, First Round, FS2

Tennis

4 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS

5 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

7 p.m. — Phoenix at Washington, ION

9 p.m. — Minnesota at Los Angeles, ION

