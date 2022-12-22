On the Air

TV

Friday

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Brooklyn, NBATV

6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — New Orleans at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Memphis at Phoenix, ESPN

9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

7 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7:30 p.m. — Montreal at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)

10 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

College Basketball (Men’s)

3:30 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, ESPNU

4 p.m. — Bucknell at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

6 p.m. — Kennesaw St. at Indiana, Big Ten Network

6 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Grambling St. at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network

9 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN2

11 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, ESPN2

College Football

2 p.m. — The Independence Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Houston, ESPN

5:30 p.m. — The Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri, ESPN

IIHF Hockey (Men’s)

1:30 p.m. — IIHF World Junior Championship (Pre-Competition): Switzerland vs. Sweden, NHL Network

Soccer (Men’s)

1:25 p.m. — SPFL: Rangers at Ross County, CBS Sports Network

Tennis

4 a.m. — World Tennis League: Eagles vs. Hawks, Falcons vs. Kites, Tennis

5 a.m. — World Tennis League: Eagles vs. Hawks, Falcons vs. Kites, Tennis

