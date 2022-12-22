On the Air
TV
Friday
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Brooklyn, NBATV
6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — New Orleans at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Memphis at Phoenix, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
7 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7:30 p.m. — Montreal at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)
10 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
College Basketball (Men’s)
3:30 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Bucknell at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
6 p.m. — Kennesaw St. at Indiana, Big Ten Network
6 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Grambling St. at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network
9 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN2
11 p.m. — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, ESPN2
College Football
2 p.m. — The Independence Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Houston, ESPN
5:30 p.m. — The Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri, ESPN
IIHF Hockey (Men’s)
1:30 p.m. — IIHF World Junior Championship (Pre-Competition): Switzerland vs. Sweden, NHL Network
Soccer (Men’s)
1:25 p.m. — SPFL: Rangers at Ross County, CBS Sports Network
Tennis
4 a.m. — World Tennis League: Eagles vs. Hawks, Falcons vs. Kites, Tennis
5 a.m. — World Tennis League: Eagles vs. Hawks, Falcons vs. Kites, Tennis
