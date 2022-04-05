On the Air

TV

Wednesday

MLB

11:30 a.m. — Spring Training: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, MLB Network

NBA

6:45 p.m. — Brooklyn at New York, ESPN

6:45 p.m. — Brooklyn at New York: NBA75 Celebration Broadcast, ESPN2

7:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Utah, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38) and Bally Sports Plus (39)

9:05 p.m. — Phoenix at LA Clippers, ESPN

10:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38) and Bally Sports Plus (39)

NHL

6:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Washington, TNT

9 p.m. — Calgary at Anaheim, TNT

Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Masters Par 3 Contest, ESPN

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Quarterfinal, Leg 1, CBS

9 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: NYCFC at Seattle, Semifinal, Leg 1, FS1

AHL Hockey

6 p.m. — Syracuse at Toronto, NHL Network

College Baseball

6 p.m. — Liberty at Virginia, ACC Network

7 p.m. — Kansas at Missouri, SEC Network

College Softball

4 p.m. — St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh, ACC Network

5 p.m. — Michigan St. at Michigan, Big Ten Network

5 p.m. — Florida St. at Florida, SEC Network

6 p.m. — Kentucky at Louisville, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Tulsa at Oklahoma, Bally Sports Plus (39)

College Water Polo (Women’s)

7 p.m. — Santa Clara at Stanford, Pac-12 Network

Rodeo

10 p.m. — PBR: The Everett Invitational, Championship Round, CBS Sports Network

Tennis

9 a.m. — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

6 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

Volleyball (Women’s)

7:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team Valentin, FS2

