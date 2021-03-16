On the Air
TV
Wednesday
NBA
6:15 p.m. — Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ESPN
8:35 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at Dallas, ESPN
College Basketball
6 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Toledo at Richmond, first round, ESPN2
8 p.m. — NIT Tournament: W. Kentucky at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), first round, ESPN2
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, NBC Sports Network
9 p.m. — Edmonton at Calgary, NBC Sports Network
MLB
Noon — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, MLB Network
3 p.m. — Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox, MLB Network
8 p.m. — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs, MLB Network
Soccer
5:30 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBD, round of 16
7:30 p.m. — Copa do Brasil, Corinthians Paulista at Salgueiro Atlético, first round, FS2
Bowling
6 p.m. — PBA: The WSOB XII Scorpion Championship, FS1
College Baseball
5 p.m. — Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
Skiing
11:30 a.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals, Men’s Downhill (taped), NBC Sports Network
12:30 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals, Women’s Downhill (taped), NBC Sports Network
Tennis
5 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA and Monterrey-WTA, early rounds, Tennis Channel
7 p.m. — Acapulco-ATP and Monterrey-WTA, early arounds, Tennis Channel
