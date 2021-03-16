On the Air

TV

Wednesday

NBA

6:15 p.m. — Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ESPN

8:35 p.m. — L.A. Clippers at Dallas, ESPN

College Basketball

6 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Toledo at Richmond, first round, ESPN2

8 p.m. — NIT Tournament: W. Kentucky at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), first round, ESPN2

NHL

6:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, NBC Sports Network

9 p.m. — Edmonton at Calgary, NBC Sports Network

MLB

Noon — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, MLB Network

3 p.m. — Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox, MLB Network

8 p.m. — Spring Training: San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs, MLB Network

Soccer

5:30 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBD, round of 16

7:30 p.m. — Copa do Brasil, Corinthians Paulista at Salgueiro Atlético, first round, FS2

Bowling

6 p.m. — PBA: The WSOB XII Scorpion Championship, FS1

College Baseball

5 p.m. — Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

Skiing

11:30 a.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals, Men’s Downhill (taped), NBC Sports Network

12:30 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals, Women’s Downhill (taped), NBC Sports Network

Tennis

5 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA and Monterrey-WTA, early rounds, Tennis Channel

7 p.m. — Acapulco-ATP and Monterrey-WTA, early arounds, Tennis Channel

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you