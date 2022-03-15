On the Air

TV

Wednesday

NBA

6 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6:30 p.m. — Dallas at Brooklyn, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6:45 p.m. — Dallas at Brooklyn, ESPN, ESPNEWS

7 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at San Antonio, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9:05 p.m. — Boston at Golden State, ESPN

10 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

6:30 p.m. — Boston at Minnesota, TNT

9 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Seattle, TNT

College Basketball (Men’s)

5:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Bryant vs. Wright St., Opening Round, TRU

6 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Mississippi St. at Virginia, First Round, ESPN2

8 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Iona at Florida, First Round, ESPN2

8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Rutgers, Opening Round, TRU

College Basketball (Women’s)

6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Incarnate Word vs. Howard, Opening Round, ESPNU

8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: DePaul vs. Dayton, Opening Round, ESPNU

Soccer (Men’s)

6:55 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at CF Montréal, Quarterfinal, Leg 2, FS2

9 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Juventus, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped), CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: New England at Pumas UNAM, Quarterfinal, Leg 2, FS1

11:30 p.m. — Copa Do Brasil: Manaus at Sao Paulo FC, Second Round (taped), FS2

Soccer (Women’s)

1:50 p.m. — CONMEBOL Under-17 Championship: Chile vs. Colombia, Final Round, FS2

4:20 p.m. — CONMEBOL Under-17 Championship: Paraguay vs. Brazil, Final Round, FS1

AHL Hockey

7 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago, NHL Network

Bowling

7 p.m. — PBA: The WSOB Shark Championship, FS1

College Baseball

2 p.m. — Air Force at Oklahoma, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38) and Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Coastal Carolina at NC State, ACC Network

College Softball

4 p.m. — Penn St. at Pittsburgh, ACC Network

6 p.m. — Florida St. at Alabama, SEC Network

Tennis

Noon — BNP Paribas Open-WTA Quarterfinals; ATP Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

