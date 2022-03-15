On the Air
TV
Wednesday
NBA
6 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6:30 p.m. — Dallas at Brooklyn, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6:45 p.m. — Dallas at Brooklyn, ESPN, ESPNEWS
7 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City at San Antonio, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9:05 p.m. — Boston at Golden State, ESPN
10 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Boston at Minnesota, TNT
9 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Seattle, TNT
College Basketball (Men’s)
5:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Bryant vs. Wright St., Opening Round, TRU
6 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Mississippi St. at Virginia, First Round, ESPN2
8 p.m. — NIT Tournament: Iona at Florida, First Round, ESPN2
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Rutgers, Opening Round, TRU
College Basketball (Women’s)
6 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Incarnate Word vs. Howard, Opening Round, ESPNU
8 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: DePaul vs. Dayton, Opening Round, ESPNU
Soccer (Men’s)
6:55 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at CF Montréal, Quarterfinal, Leg 2, FS2
9 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Juventus, Round of 16, Leg 2 (taped), CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: New England at Pumas UNAM, Quarterfinal, Leg 2, FS1
11:30 p.m. — Copa Do Brasil: Manaus at Sao Paulo FC, Second Round (taped), FS2
Soccer (Women’s)
1:50 p.m. — CONMEBOL Under-17 Championship: Chile vs. Colombia, Final Round, FS2
4:20 p.m. — CONMEBOL Under-17 Championship: Paraguay vs. Brazil, Final Round, FS1
AHL Hockey
7 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago, NHL Network
Bowling
7 p.m. — PBA: The WSOB Shark Championship, FS1
College Baseball
2 p.m. — Air Force at Oklahoma, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38) and Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Coastal Carolina at NC State, ACC Network
College Softball
4 p.m. — Penn St. at Pittsburgh, ACC Network
6 p.m. — Florida St. at Alabama, SEC Network
Tennis
Noon — BNP Paribas Open-WTA Quarterfinals; ATP Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.