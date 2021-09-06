On the Air
TV
Tuesday
MLB
5:30 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Miami, FS1
6 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Texas at Arizona, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (9 p.m.), MLB Network
9:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
11:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Football
5:30 p.m. — OU Sooner Sports Spotlight, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — OU Sooner Football: The Huddle, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — OU Sooner Sports Talk, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Soccer (Men’s)
1:30 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: France vs. Finland, ESPN2
6 p.m. — USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic, ESPN2
7 p.m. — CPL: FC Edmonton at Valour FC, FS2
Tennis
11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, ESPN
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, ESPN
WNBA
9 p.m. — Washington at Seattle, CBS Sports Network
