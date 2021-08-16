On the Air
TV
Tuesday
MLB
Noon — Boston at N.Y. Yankees (Game 1), MLB Network
6 p.m. — Boston at N.Y. Yankees (Game 2), OR Baltimore at Tampa Bay, MLB Network
6 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Seattle at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Amateur Baseball
5:30 p.m. — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, ESPNU
Little League Softball
3 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN2
NBA Summer League
2 p.m. — Dallas vs. Miami, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — Utah vs. Philadelphia, NBATV
4 p.m. — Houston vs. Portland, ESPNEWS
4:30 p.m. — Brooklyn vs. Toronto, NBATV
6 p.m. — LA Lakers vs. Golden State, ESPNEWS
6:30 p.m. — New Orleans vs. Minnesota, NBATV
8 p.m. — Championship: Sacramento vs. Boston, ESPN
Soccer (Men’s)
7 p.m. — CONCACAF League: Metropolitan FA vs. FC Santa Lucia, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, FS2
9 p.m. — Liga MX: Puebla FC at Tijuana, FS1
9 p.m. — CONCACAF League: CD FAS vs. Forge FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, FS2
Tennis
10 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
WNBA
7 p.m. — Dallas at Chicago, CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. — Washington at Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network
9:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Los Angeles, NBATV
