On the Air

TV

Tuesday

MLB

Noon — Boston at N.Y. Yankees (Game 1), MLB Network

6 p.m. — Boston at N.Y. Yankees (Game 2), OR Baltimore at Tampa Bay, MLB Network

6 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Seattle at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Amateur Baseball

5:30 p.m. — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, ESPNU

Little League Softball

3 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, ESPN2

NBA Summer League

2 p.m. — Dallas vs. Miami, ESPNU

2:30 p.m. — Utah vs. Philadelphia, NBATV

4 p.m. — Houston vs. Portland, ESPNEWS

4:30 p.m. — Brooklyn vs. Toronto, NBATV

6 p.m. — LA Lakers vs. Golden State, ESPNEWS

6:30 p.m. — New Orleans vs. Minnesota, NBATV

8 p.m. — Championship: Sacramento vs. Boston, ESPN

Soccer (Men’s)

7 p.m. — CONCACAF League: Metropolitan FA vs. FC Santa Lucia, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, FS2

9 p.m. — Liga MX: Puebla FC at Tijuana, FS1

9 p.m. — CONCACAF League: CD FAS vs. Forge FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, FS2

Tennis

10 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

WNBA

7 p.m. — Dallas at Chicago, CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. — Washington at Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network

9:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Los Angeles, NBATV

