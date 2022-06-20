On the Air

TV

Tuesday

MLB

6 p.m. — San Francisco at Atlanta, TBS

6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — St. Louis at Milwaukee, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Diego OR Seattle at Oakland, MLB Network

10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NHL

6 p.m. — NHL Awards, ESPN

Bowling

6 p.m. — PWBA: U.S. Women’s Open, CBS Sports Network

College Baseball

1 p.m. — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, ESPN

6 p.m. — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Auburn, ESPN2

Ice Hockey (Men’s)

5 p.m. — Memorial Cup Tournament: Shawinigan vs. Edmonton, First Round, NHL Network

Tennis

5 a.m. — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

WNBA

6 p.m. — Dallas at Atlanta, NBATV

9 p.m. — Chicago at Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. — Minnesota at Phoenix, NBATV

