On the Air
TV
Tuesday
MLB
6 p.m. — San Francisco at Atlanta, TBS
6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — St. Louis at Milwaukee, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Diego OR Seattle at Oakland, MLB Network
10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NHL
6 p.m. — NHL Awards, ESPN
Bowling
6 p.m. — PWBA: U.S. Women’s Open, CBS Sports Network
College Baseball
1 p.m. — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, ESPN
6 p.m. — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Auburn, ESPN2
Ice Hockey (Men’s)
5 p.m. — Memorial Cup Tournament: Shawinigan vs. Edmonton, First Round, NHL Network
Tennis
5 a.m. — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
WNBA
6 p.m. — Dallas at Atlanta, NBATV
9 p.m. — Chicago at Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. — Minnesota at Phoenix, NBATV
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.