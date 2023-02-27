On the Air

TV

Tuesday

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Memphis, TNT

7 p.m. — Sacramento at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7:30 p.m. — Indiana at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9 p.m. — Minnesota at LA Clippers, TNT

9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

College Basketball (Men’s)

5:30 p.m. — Marquette at Butler, FS1

6 p.m. — Clemson at Virginia, ACC Network

6 p.m. — Saint Louis at VCU, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — NC State at Duke, ESPN

6 p.m. — Iowa at Indiana, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Boston College at Wake Forest, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Florida at Georgia, SEC Network

7:30 p.m. — Villanova at Seton Hall, FS1

8 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACC Network

8 p.m. — Michigan St. at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

8 p.m. — San Diego St. at Boise St., CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. — Texas Tech at Kansas, ESPN

8 p.m. — Arkansas at Tennessee, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi, ESPNU

8 p.m. — South Carolina at Mississippi St., SEC Network

9:30 p.m. — Fresno St. at New Mexico, FS1

10 p.m. — Colorado St. at San Jose St., CBS Sports Network

College Golf (Women’s)

1:30 p.m. — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Golf

MLB

5 a.m. — Spring Training: Miami vs. Houston (taped), MLB Network

Noon — Spring Training: Houston vs. N.Y. Mets, ESPN

2 p.m. — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Dodgers, MLB Network

5:30 p.m. — Spring Training: Boston vs. Miami, MLB Network

8:30 p.m. — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee (taped), MLB Network

11:30 p.m. — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (taped), MLB Network

G-League Basketball

7 p.m. — Grand Rapids at Memphis, NBATV

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — The French Cup: Grenoble at Lyon, Quarterfinal, FS2

Tennis

4 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you