TV
Tuesday
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Memphis, TNT
7 p.m. — Sacramento at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7:30 p.m. — Indiana at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9 p.m. — Minnesota at LA Clippers, TNT
9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
College Basketball (Men’s)
5:30 p.m. — Marquette at Butler, FS1
6 p.m. — Clemson at Virginia, ACC Network
6 p.m. — Saint Louis at VCU, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — NC State at Duke, ESPN
6 p.m. — Iowa at Indiana, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Boston College at Wake Forest, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Florida at Georgia, SEC Network
7:30 p.m. — Villanova at Seton Hall, FS1
8 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACC Network
8 p.m. — Michigan St. at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
8 p.m. — San Diego St. at Boise St., CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. — Texas Tech at Kansas, ESPN
8 p.m. — Arkansas at Tennessee, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi, ESPNU
8 p.m. — South Carolina at Mississippi St., SEC Network
9:30 p.m. — Fresno St. at New Mexico, FS1
10 p.m. — Colorado St. at San Jose St., CBS Sports Network
College Golf (Women’s)
1:30 p.m. — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Golf
MLB
5 a.m. — Spring Training: Miami vs. Houston (taped), MLB Network
Noon — Spring Training: Houston vs. N.Y. Mets, ESPN
2 p.m. — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Dodgers, MLB Network
5:30 p.m. — Spring Training: Boston vs. Miami, MLB Network
8:30 p.m. — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee (taped), MLB Network
11:30 p.m. — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (taped), MLB Network
G-League Basketball
7 p.m. — Grand Rapids at Memphis, NBATV
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — The French Cup: Grenoble at Lyon, Quarterfinal, FS2
Tennis
4 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
