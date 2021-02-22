TV
Tuesday
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Boston at Dallas, TNT
9 p.m. — Portland at Denver, TNT
College Basketball
5 p.m. — Saint Louis at VCU, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Notre Dame at Louisville, ACC Network
6 p.m. — Florida at Auburn, ESPN
6 p.m. — West Virginia at TCU, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Illinois at Michigan State, FS1
6 p.m. — LSU at Georgia, SEC Network
7 p.m. — Penn State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
7 p.m. — St. John's at Villanova, CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. — Kansas at Texas, ESPN
8 p.m. — Oklahoma at Kansas State, ESPN2
8 p.m. — UConn at Georgetown, FS1
8 p.m. — Washington at Arizona State, Pac-12 Network
8 p.m. — Mississippi at Missouri, SEC Network
Women's College Basketball
Noon — Iowa at Maryland, Big Ten Network
NHL
6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Washington, NBC Sports Network
Soccer
11:55 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United
College Baseball
2 p.m. — VMI at Virginia, ACC Network
