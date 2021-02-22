TV

Tuesday

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Boston at Dallas, TNT

9 p.m. — Portland at Denver, TNT

College Basketball

5 p.m. — Saint Louis at VCU, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Notre Dame at Louisville, ACC Network

6 p.m. — Florida at Auburn, ESPN

6 p.m. — West Virginia at TCU, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Illinois at Michigan State, FS1

6 p.m. — LSU at Georgia, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Penn State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

7 p.m. — St. John's at Villanova, CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. — Kansas at Texas, ESPN

8 p.m. — Oklahoma at Kansas State, ESPN2

8 p.m. — UConn at Georgetown, FS1

8 p.m. — Washington at Arizona State, Pac-12 Network

8 p.m. — Mississippi at Missouri, SEC Network

Women's College Basketball

Noon — Iowa at Maryland, Big Ten Network

NHL

6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Washington, NBC Sports Network

Soccer

11:55 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United

College Baseball

2 p.m. — VMI at Virginia, ACC Network

