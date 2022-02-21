On the Air

TV

Tuesday

College Basketball (Men’s)

6 p.m. — Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Michigan St. at Iowa, ESPN

6 p.m. — Arkansas at Florida, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Georgia at Texas A&M, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Tennessee at Missouri, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Miami at Pittsburgh, ACC Network

7 p.m. — Nebraska at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

7 p.m. — Villanova at UConn, FS1

8 p.m. — San Diego St. at Boise St., CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. — Kansas St. at Kansas, ESPN

8 p.m. — Alabama at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

9 p.m. — New Mexico at Utah St., FS1

10 p.m. — UNLV at Nevada, CBS Sports Network

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: LOSC Lille at Chelsea, Round of 16, Leg 1, CBS

6:55 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Santos Laguna at CF Montréal, Round of 16, Leg 2, FS2

9:05 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Guastatoya at León, Round of 16, Leg 2, FS2

College Baseball

8 p.m. — Pepperdine at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

Tennis

4 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

5 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

