College Basketball (Men’s)
6 p.m. — Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Michigan St. at Iowa, ESPN
6 p.m. — Arkansas at Florida, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Georgia at Texas A&M, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Tennessee at Missouri, SEC Network
7 p.m. — Miami at Pittsburgh, ACC Network
7 p.m. — Nebraska at Northwestern, Big Ten Network
7 p.m. — Villanova at UConn, FS1
8 p.m. — San Diego St. at Boise St., CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. — Kansas St. at Kansas, ESPN
8 p.m. — Alabama at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
9 p.m. — New Mexico at Utah St., FS1
10 p.m. — UNLV at Nevada, CBS Sports Network
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: LOSC Lille at Chelsea, Round of 16, Leg 1, CBS
6:55 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Santos Laguna at CF Montréal, Round of 16, Leg 2, FS2
9:05 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Guastatoya at León, Round of 16, Leg 2, FS2
College Baseball
8 p.m. — Pepperdine at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
Tennis
4 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
5 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
