Tuesday
MLB
7 p.m. — A.L. Wild Card: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ESPN
7 p.m. — A.L. Wild Card: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ESPN2 (StatCast)
NBA
7 p.m. — Preseason: Milwaukee at Memphis, TNT
NHL
6 p.m. — Preseason: Florida vs. Tampa Bay, NHL Network
9 p.m. — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver, NHL Network
Soccer (Men’s)
7 p.m. — CPL: Calvary FC at Valour FC, FS2
College Golf
3 p.m. — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Golf Channel
