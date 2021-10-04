On the Air

TV

Tuesday

MLB

7 p.m. — A.L. Wild Card: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ESPN

7 p.m. — A.L. Wild Card: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ESPN2 (StatCast)

NBA

7 p.m. — Preseason: Milwaukee at Memphis, TNT

NHL

6 p.m. — Preseason: Florida vs. Tampa Bay, NHL Network

9 p.m. — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver, NHL Network

Soccer (Men’s)

7 p.m. — CPL: Calvary FC at Valour FC, FS2

College Golf

3 p.m. — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Golf Channel

