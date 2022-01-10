On the Air
TV
Tuesday
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Washington, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — Golden State at Memphis, NBATV
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9:30 p.m. — Denver at LA Clippers, NBATV
College Basketball (Men’s)
4 p.m. — Hofstra at Towson, CBS Sports Network
4 p.m. — USC at Stanford, ESPN2
5:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Penn St., Big Ten Network
5:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Tennessee, SEC Network
6 p.m. — Saint Louis at Dayton, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN
6 p.m. — Texas Tech at Baylor, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ESPNU
6 p.m. — DePaul at Marquette, FS1
7 p.m. — Miami at Florida St., ACC Network
7:30 p.m. — Illinois at Nebraska, Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. — Mississippi at Texas A&M, SEC Network
8 p.m. — Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago, CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. — Auburn at Alabama, ESPN
8 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Providence at Creighton, FS1
10 p.m. — New Mexico at UNLV, CBS Sports Network
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Brentford at Southampton, USA
CHL Hockey
11 a.m. — Playoff: Red Bull Munich at Tappara Tampere, Semifinal Leg 2, NHL Network
1:30 p.m. — Playoff: Rogle Angelholm at Frolunda Fothenburg, Semifinal Leg 2, NHL Network
Roberto Clemente Baseball
5 p.m. — Playoff: Indios de Mayaguez at Gigantes de Carolina, Semifinal, FS2
Tennis
5 a.m. — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
6 p.m. — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
