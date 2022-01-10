On the Air

TV

Tuesday

NBA

5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Washington, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Golden State at Memphis, NBATV

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9:30 p.m. — Denver at LA Clippers, NBATV

College Basketball (Men’s)

4 p.m. — Hofstra at Towson, CBS Sports Network

4 p.m. — USC at Stanford, ESPN2

5:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Penn St., Big Ten Network

5:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Tennessee, SEC Network

6 p.m. — Saint Louis at Dayton, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN

6 p.m. — Texas Tech at Baylor, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ESPNU

6 p.m. — DePaul at Marquette, FS1

7 p.m. — Miami at Florida St., ACC Network

7:30 p.m. — Illinois at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

7:30 p.m. — Mississippi at Texas A&M, SEC Network

8 p.m. — Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago, CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. — Auburn at Alabama, ESPN

8 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Providence at Creighton, FS1

10 p.m. — New Mexico at UNLV, CBS Sports Network

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — Premier League: Brentford at Southampton, USA

CHL Hockey

11 a.m. — Playoff: Red Bull Munich at Tappara Tampere, Semifinal Leg 2, NHL Network

1:30 p.m. — Playoff: Rogle Angelholm at Frolunda Fothenburg, Semifinal Leg 2, NHL Network

Roberto Clemente Baseball

5 p.m. — Playoff: Indios de Mayaguez at Gigantes de Carolina, Semifinal, FS2

Tennis

5 a.m. — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

6 p.m. — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you