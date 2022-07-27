On the Air
TV
Thursday
MLB
11:30 a.m. — Miami at Cincinnati, MLB Network
5:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — Seattle at Houston, FS1
8 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Texas at LA Angels, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
10 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Texas at LA Angels OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLB Network
11:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Golf
6 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, First Round, Golf
9 a.m. — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Golf
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga, FS2
2 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga, FS1
4 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga, FS2
Lacrosse (Women’s)
4 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Johansen, ESPN2
6:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Arsenault, ESPNU
TBT Basketball
6 p.m. — TBT Tournament: Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism, ESPN2
8 p.m. — 33-Point Contest, ESPN2
Tennis
4 a.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis
6 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
WNBA
6 p.m. — Seattle at Connecticut, NBATV
7 p.m. — Washington at Dallas, CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. — Los Angeles at Phoenix, CBS Sports Network
