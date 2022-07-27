On the Air

TV

Thursday

MLB

11:30 a.m. — Miami at Cincinnati, MLB Network

5:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Seattle at Houston, FS1

8 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Texas at LA Angels, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

10 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Texas at LA Angels OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLB Network

11:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Golf

6 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, First Round, Golf

9 a.m. — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Golf

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga, FS2

2 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga, FS1

4 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga, FS2

Lacrosse (Women’s)

4 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Johansen, ESPN2

6:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Arsenault, ESPNU

TBT Basketball

6 p.m. — TBT Tournament: Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism, ESPN2

8 p.m. — 33-Point Contest, ESPN2

Tennis

4 a.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis

6 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis

WNBA

6 p.m. — Seattle at Connecticut, NBATV

7 p.m. — Washington at Dallas, CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. — Los Angeles at Phoenix, CBS Sports Network

