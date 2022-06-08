On the Air

TV

Thursday

MLB

11:30 a.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Noon — St. Louis at Tampa Bay, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox OR Philadelphia at Milwaukee, MLB Network

3 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

4 p.m. — Colorado at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLB Network

5:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Washington at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta (6 p.m.), MLB Network

6:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Baltimore at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta (6 p.m.), MLB Network

10 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NHL

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, Game 5, ESPN

College Softball

6:30 p.m. — Women’s College World Series Finals: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2, ESPN2

Golf

6 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, First Round, Golf

11 a.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, Golf

Soccer (Men’s)

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Group B, FS1

College Track and Field

7:30 p.m. — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women’s), ESPNU

Horse Racing

2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Tennis

4 a.m. — Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA early Rounds, Tennis

5 a.m. — Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA early Rounds, Tennis

