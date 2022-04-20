On the Air
TV
Thursday
MLB
Noon — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Detroit OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, MLB Network
12:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1 p.m. — Minnesota at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)
4 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
5 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38) and Bally Sports Plus (39)
5:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Miami, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38) and Bally Sports Plus (39)
5:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (6:30 p.m.), MLB Network
8:30 p.m. — Texas at Seattle, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (6:30 p.m.), MLB Network
11:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 3, TNT
8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 3, NBATV
9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 3, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — Toronto at Tampa Bay, ESPN
Golf
7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Golf
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round, Golf
5:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, First Round, Golf
Soccer (Men’s)
1:45 p.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Burnley, USA
College Baseball
6 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Mississippi, SEC Network
7 p.m. — Missouri at LSU, ESPNU
College Lacrosse (Men’s)
5 p.m. — North Carolina at Notre Dame, ACC Network
College Lacrosse (Women’s)
7 p.m. — Duke at North Carolina, ACC Network
College Softball
7 p.m. — Clemson at Florida St., ESPN2
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Tennis
4 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
5 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
