On the Air

TV

Thursday

MLB

Noon — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Detroit OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, MLB Network

12:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1 p.m. — Minnesota at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)

4 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

5 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38) and Bally Sports Plus (39)

5:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Miami, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38) and Bally Sports Plus (39)

5:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (6:30 p.m.), MLB Network

8:30 p.m. — Texas at Seattle, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (6:30 p.m.), MLB Network

11:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 3, TNT

8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 3, NBATV

9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 3, TNT

NHL

7 p.m. — Toronto at Tampa Bay, ESPN

Golf

7 a.m. — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Golf

2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round, Golf

5:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, First Round, Golf

Soccer (Men’s)

1:45 p.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Burnley, USA

College Baseball

6 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Mississippi, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Missouri at LSU, ESPNU

College Lacrosse (Men’s)

5 p.m. — North Carolina at Notre Dame, ACC Network

College Lacrosse (Women’s)

7 p.m. — Duke at North Carolina, ACC Network

College Softball

7 p.m. — Clemson at Florida St., ESPN2

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Tennis

4 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

5 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

