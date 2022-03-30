On the Air
TV
Thursday
MLB
Noon — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia, MLB Network
3 p.m. — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Texas, MLB Network
5:30 p.m. — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Miami, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TNT
9 p.m. — LA Lakers at Utah, TNT
NHL
8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Dallas at Anaheim, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
11:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Golf
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, Golf Channel
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, Golf Channel
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, Golf Channel
College Baseball
6 p.m. — Auburn at LSU, SEC Network
7 p.m. — Florida at Georgia, ESPN2
College Basketball (Men’s)
8 p.m. — Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships, ESPN
College Beach Volleyball (Women’s)
4:30 p.m. — TCU at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
6:30 p.m. — Hawaii at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
College Lacrosse (Women’s)
6 p.m. — Ohio St. at Louisville, ACC Network
6 p.m. — Michigan at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
High School Basketball (Boys)
11 a.m. — GEICO Nationals: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Link Academy (Mo.), Quarterfinal, ESPNU
1 p.m. — GEICO Nationals: AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), Quarterfinal, ESPNU
3 p.m. — GEICO Nationals: LA Lumiere (Ind.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Quarterfinal, ESPNU
5 p.m. — GEICO Nationals: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.), Quarterfinal, ESPNU
Horse Racing
1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Tennis
Noon — Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal, Tennis Channel
6 p.m. — Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal, Tennis Channel
