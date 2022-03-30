On the Air

TV

Thursday

MLB

Noon — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia, MLB Network

3 p.m. — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Texas, MLB Network

5:30 p.m. — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Miami, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TNT

9 p.m. — LA Lakers at Utah, TNT

NHL

8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Dallas at Anaheim, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

11:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Golf

11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, Golf Channel

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, Golf Channel

6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, Golf Channel

College Baseball

6 p.m. — Auburn at LSU, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Florida at Georgia, ESPN2

College Basketball (Men’s)

8 p.m. — Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships, ESPN

College Beach Volleyball (Women’s)

4:30 p.m. — TCU at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

6:30 p.m. — Hawaii at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

College Lacrosse (Women’s)

6 p.m. — Ohio St. at Louisville, ACC Network

6 p.m. — Michigan at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

High School Basketball (Boys)

11 a.m. — GEICO Nationals: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Link Academy (Mo.), Quarterfinal, ESPNU

1 p.m. — GEICO Nationals: AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), Quarterfinal, ESPNU

3 p.m. — GEICO Nationals: LA Lumiere (Ind.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Quarterfinal, ESPNU

5 p.m. — GEICO Nationals: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.), Quarterfinal, ESPNU

Horse Racing

1:30 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Tennis

Noon — Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal, Tennis Channel

6 p.m. — Miami Open-WTA Semifinal, ATP Quarterfinal, Tennis Channel

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you