TV

Thursday

NBA

6 p.m. — Dallas at Philadelphia, TNT

8:30 p.m. — New Orleans at Milwaukee, TNT

College Basketball

6 p.m. — Nebraska at Illinois, Big Ten Network

6 p.m. — Santa Clara at Gonzaga, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Iowa at Michigan, ESPN

6 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Houston, ESPN2

6 p.m. — TBA, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Washington at Arizona State, FS1

7 p.m. — UCLA at Utah, Pac-12 Network

8 p.m. — Northwestern at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

8 p.m. — San Francisco at BYU, CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. — Ohio State at Michigan State, ESPN

8 p.m. — USC at Colorado, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Oregon at Stanford, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Boise State at San Diego State, FS1

9 p.m. — Oregon State at California, Pac-12 Network

10 p.m. — Pacific at Saint Mary's, ESPN2

10 p.m. — Washington State at Arizona, FS1

Women's College Basketball

3:30 p.m. — Michigan at Iowa, Big Ten Network

5 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Clemson, ACC Network

6 p.m. — Kentucky at Georgia, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Boston College at Syracuse, ACC Network

8 p.m. — Arkansas at Auburn, SEC Network

NHL

6:30 p.m. — Nashville at Detroit, NHL Network

Golf

9 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, first round, Golf Channel

Noon — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, first round, Golf Channel

6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, first round (taped), Golf Channel

