TV
Thursday
NBA
6 p.m. — Dallas at Philadelphia, TNT
8:30 p.m. — New Orleans at Milwaukee, TNT
College Basketball
6 p.m. — Nebraska at Illinois, Big Ten Network
6 p.m. — Santa Clara at Gonzaga, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Iowa at Michigan, ESPN
6 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Houston, ESPN2
6 p.m. — TBA, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Washington at Arizona State, FS1
7 p.m. — UCLA at Utah, Pac-12 Network
8 p.m. — Northwestern at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
8 p.m. — San Francisco at BYU, CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. — Ohio State at Michigan State, ESPN
8 p.m. — USC at Colorado, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Oregon at Stanford, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Boise State at San Diego State, FS1
9 p.m. — Oregon State at California, Pac-12 Network
10 p.m. — Pacific at Saint Mary's, ESPN2
10 p.m. — Washington State at Arizona, FS1
Women's College Basketball
3:30 p.m. — Michigan at Iowa, Big Ten Network
5 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Clemson, ACC Network
6 p.m. — Kentucky at Georgia, SEC Network
7 p.m. — Boston College at Syracuse, ACC Network
8 p.m. — Arkansas at Auburn, SEC Network
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Nashville at Detroit, NHL Network
Golf
9 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, first round, Golf Channel
Noon — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, first round, Golf Channel
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, first round (taped), Golf Channel
