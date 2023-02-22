On the Air
TV
Thursday
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Memphis at Philadelphia, TNT
7 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:30 p.m. — San Antonio at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Utah, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Golden State at LA Lakers, TNT
10 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
10:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
8 p.m. — Calgary at Vegas, ESPN
College Basketball (Men’s)
5:30 p.m. — Penn. St. at Ohio St., FS1
6 p.m. — Memphis at Wichita St., ESPN2
6 p.m. — Longwood at Gardner-Webb, ESPNU
7:30 p.m. — Michigan at Rutgers, FS1
8 p.m. — Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network
8 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. — USC at Colorado, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Tennessee St. at UT-Martin, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Washington at California, Pac-12 Network
10 p.m. — San Diego at Gonzaga, ESPN2
10 p.m. — Portland at San Francisco, CBS Sports Network
10 p.m. — UCLA at Utah, FS1
10 p.m. — Washington St. at Stanford, Pac-12 Network
College Basketball (Women’s)
10 a.m. — Mount St. Mary’s at Rider, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Little Rock at SIU-Edwardsville, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Stanford at Colorado, Pac-12 Network
5 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Nortre Dame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
5 p.m. — Miami at Louisville, ACC Network
6 p.m. — Wisconsin at Northwestern, Big Ten Network
6 p.m. — South Carolina at Tennessee, ESPN
6 p.m. — California at Utah, Pac-12 Network
6 p.m. — Kentucky at Texas A&M, SEC Network
7 p.m. — NC State at Duke, ACC Network
8 p.m. — Arkansas at Mississippi St., SEC Network
Golf
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, Golf
9 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Golf
Tennis
5 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Doha-ATP Quarterfinals; Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
XFL Football
8 p.m. — St. Louis at Seattle, FX
