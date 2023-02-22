On the Air

TV

Thursday

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Memphis at Philadelphia, TNT

7 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:30 p.m. — San Antonio at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Utah, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Golden State at LA Lakers, TNT

10 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

10:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

8 p.m. — Calgary at Vegas, ESPN

College Basketball (Men’s)

5:30 p.m. — Penn. St. at Ohio St., FS1

6 p.m. — Memphis at Wichita St., ESPN2

6 p.m. — Longwood at Gardner-Webb, ESPNU

7:30 p.m. — Michigan at Rutgers, FS1

8 p.m. — Northwestern at Illinois, Big Ten Network

8 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. — USC at Colorado, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Tennessee St. at UT-Martin, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Washington at California, Pac-12 Network

10 p.m. — San Diego at Gonzaga, ESPN2

10 p.m. — Portland at San Francisco, CBS Sports Network

10 p.m. — UCLA at Utah, FS1

10 p.m. — Washington St. at Stanford, Pac-12 Network

College Basketball (Women’s)

10 a.m. — Mount St. Mary’s at Rider, ESPNU

4 p.m. — Little Rock at SIU-Edwardsville, ESPNU

4 p.m. — Stanford at Colorado, Pac-12 Network

5 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Nortre Dame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

5 p.m. — Miami at Louisville, ACC Network

6 p.m. — Wisconsin at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

6 p.m. — South Carolina at Tennessee, ESPN

6 p.m. — California at Utah, Pac-12 Network

6 p.m. — Kentucky at Texas A&M, SEC Network

7 p.m. — NC State at Duke, ACC Network

8 p.m. — Arkansas at Mississippi St., SEC Network

Golf

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, Golf

9 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Golf

Tennis

5 a.m. — Dubai-ATP, Doha-ATP Quarterfinals; Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis

XFL Football

8 p.m. — St. Louis at Seattle, FX

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you