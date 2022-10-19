On the Air

TV

Thursday

NFL

7:15 p.m. — New Orleans at Arizona, Prime Video

MLB

6:30 p.m. — A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, Game 2, TBS

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Philadelphia, TNT

9 p.m. — LA Clippers at LA Lakers, TNT

NHL

5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Dallas at Toronto, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

College Football

6:30 p.m. — Virginia at Georgia Tech, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — Troy at S. Alabama, ESPNU

College Soccer (Men’s)

9:30 p.m. — California at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

College Soccer (Women’s)

5 p.m. — Syracuse at Pittsburgh, ACC Network

6 p.m. — Rutgers at Michigan, Big Ten Network

6 p.m. — Kentucky at Missouri, SEC Network

7 p.m. — North Carolina at Florida St., ACC Network

7 p.m. — USC at Utah, Pac-12 Network

Golf

6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, First Round, Golf

10 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, Golf

High School Football

6 p.m. — Allen (Texas) at Denton Guyer (Texas), ESPN2

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Soccer (Men’s)

1:30 p.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham, USA

7 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Semifinal, FS1

9:30 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: LA Galaxy at LAFC, Semifinal, FS1

Tennis

4 a.m. — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis

5 a.m. — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis

11 a.m. — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you