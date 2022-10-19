On the Air
TV
Thursday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — New Orleans at Arizona, Prime Video
MLB
6:30 p.m. — A.L. Championship Series: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, Game 2, TBS
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Philadelphia, TNT
9 p.m. — LA Clippers at LA Lakers, TNT
NHL
5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Dallas at Toronto, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
College Football
6:30 p.m. — Virginia at Georgia Tech, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Troy at S. Alabama, ESPNU
College Soccer (Men’s)
9:30 p.m. — California at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
College Soccer (Women’s)
5 p.m. — Syracuse at Pittsburgh, ACC Network
6 p.m. — Rutgers at Michigan, Big Ten Network
6 p.m. — Kentucky at Missouri, SEC Network
7 p.m. — North Carolina at Florida St., ACC Network
7 p.m. — USC at Utah, Pac-12 Network
Golf
6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, First Round, Golf
10 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, Golf
High School Football
6 p.m. — Allen (Texas) at Denton Guyer (Texas), ESPN2
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Soccer (Men’s)
1:30 p.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham, USA
7 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Semifinal, FS1
9:30 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: LA Galaxy at LAFC, Semifinal, FS1
Tennis
4 a.m. — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
5 a.m. — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
11 a.m. — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis
