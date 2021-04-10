On the Air

MLB

Noon — N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, MLB Network

12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma

1 p.m. — Milwaukee at St. Louis, Bally Sports Oklahoma

1:30 p.m. — San Diego at Texas, Bally Sports Southwest

3 p.m. — Washington at L.A. Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Arizona, MLB Network

4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma

4:30 p.m. — Cardinals Insider, Bally Sports Oklahoma

4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Southwest

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta

Golf

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Masters, final round, CBS

Auto Racing

11 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cook Out 250 (finishing from Friday), FS1

3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (finishing from Saturday), FS1

NBA

2 p.m. — Boston at Denver, NBATV

9 p.m. — Miami at Portland, NBATV

NHL

1 p.m. — Buffalo at Philadelphia, NHL Network

6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at New Jersey, NHL Network

Bowling

1 p.m. — PBA: The U.S. Open, Reno, Nev., FS1

Soccer

1:30 p.m. — Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina, ABC

9 p.m. — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana, FS1

College Baseball

Noon — Virginia at Clemson, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Ohio State at Michigan, ESPN2

3 p.m. — Florida State at Louisville, ESPNU

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

Rodeo

5 p.m. — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)

Rugby

2 p.m. — MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL, CBS Sports Network

11:30 p.m. — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Bordeaux-Begles (taped), NBC Sports Network

Swimming

9 p.m. — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Mission Viejo, Calif. (taped), NBC Sports Network

Tennis

6 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP early rounds, Tennis Channel

9:45 p.m. — Volvo Car Open-WTA, doubles final, Tennis Channel

Noon — Volvo Car Open-WTA, singles final, Tennis Channel

Curling

5 p.m. — World Championship, Calgary, Alberta, NBC Sports Network

Fishing

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Orange, Texas, FS1

