On the Air
TV
Sunday
NFL
Noon — Chicago at Cleveland, FOX
Noon — LA Chargers at Kansas City, CBS
3:25 p.m. — Tampa Bay at LA Rams, FOX
7:20 p.m. — Green Bay at San Francisco, NBC
MLB
11:30 a.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Noon — Texas at Baltimore, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Noon — Cardinals Insider, Bally Sports Plus (39)
12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1:30 p.m. — N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, TBS
3 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
4 p.m. — Atlanta at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (both joined in progress), MLB Network
6 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ESPN
Auto Racing
6:55 a.m. Formula 1: The VTB Russian Grand Prix, ESPN2
Noon — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped), FS1
1 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, FS1
1:30 p.m. — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars (taped), CBS Sports Network
2:30 p.m. — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, NBC Sports Network
5 p.m. — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Round 9 (taped), CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, NBC Sports Network
9 p.m. — FIM: Motocross of Nations (taped), CBS Sports Network
Midnight (Mon.) — FIM Superbike: The World SBK (taped), NBC Sports Network
Golf
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel
11 a.m. — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final Day, NBC
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel
Soccer (Men’s)
8 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton, NBC Sports Network
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal
11 a.m. — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC, FS1
8:30 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, ESPN2
College Soccer (Women’s)
11 a.m. — Georgia at LSU, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Baylor at TCU, ESPNU
College Volleyball (Women’s)
5 p.m. — Baylor at Kansas St., ESPNU
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Marathon
2 a.m. — The Berlin Marathon: From Berlin, NBC Sports Network
Rodeo
7 p.m. — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network
Softball
3 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, CBS Sports Network
7:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Osasio, FS2
Tennis
3:30 a.m. — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final, Tennis Channel
5 a.m. — Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final, Tennis Channel
7:30 a.m. — Metz-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Finals, Tennis Channel
11 a.m. — Laver Cup, Day 3 Day Session, Tennis Channel
Midnight (Mon.) — Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
WNBA
2 p.m. — Playoff: Phoenix at Seattle, Second Round, ABC
4 p.m. — Playoff: Chicago at Minnesota, Second Round, ESPN2
Monday
NFL
7:15 p.m. — Philadelphia at Dallas, ESPN
7:15 p.m. — Philadelphia at Dallas (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2
MLB
11:30 a.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Noon — Kansas City at Cleveland, Bally Sports Plus (39)
3 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Brighton at Crystal Palace, NBC Sports Network
Softball
6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Eberle, FS1
9 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, CBS Sports Network
Tennis
5 a.m. — Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
10 a.m. — Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP & Sofia-ATP, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
10 p.m. — Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP & Sofia-ATP, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
Midnight (Tue.) — Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-ATP, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
