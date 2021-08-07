On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

Noon — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, TBS

Noon — Cardinals Insider, Bally Sports Plus (39)

12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1 p.m. — Kansas City at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

2:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3 p.m. — Texas at Oakland, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3 p.m. — LA Angels at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland, MLB Network

4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, ABC

Auto Racing

7 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia, CBS Sports Network

8 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia, CBS Sports Network

11 a.m. — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Washougal National (taped), NBC Sports Nework

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, NBC Sports Network

4:30 p.m. — IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Streets of Nashville, NBC Sports Network

5:30 p.m. — World of Outlaws: The Morton Buildings Late Models (taped), CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: Road America (taped), NBC Sports Network

10 p.m. — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Styria (taped), NBC Sports Network

Golf

11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, Golf Channel

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, CBS

1 p.m. — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship, Golf Channel

5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel

8 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round (taped), Golf Channel

NFL

6 p.m. — 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, ESPN

Australian Rules Football

2 a.m. — AFL: Brisbane at Fremantle, FS2

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

12:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1

Little League Baseball

1:30 p.m. — Little League World Series: Colorado vs. Louisiana, Southwest Regional Semifinal, ESPN

Men’s Soccer

11:25 a.m. — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, ESPN

NBA Summer League

3:30 p.m. — Toronto vs. New York, ESPN2

5:30 p.m. — Houston vs. Cleveland, ESPN2

7:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City vs. Detroit, ESPN2

9:30 p.m. — LA Lakers vs. Phoenix, ESPN2

Rodeo

11:30 a.m. — PBR: The Long Live Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped), CBS

7 p.m. — PBR: The Long Live Cowboys Classic, Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network

Rugby

7:30 a.m. — IRU: British and Irish at South Africa (taped), NBC Sports Network

Tennis

1 p.m. — Washington D.C.-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis Channel

4 p.m. — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Finals, Tennis Channel

Women’s Lacrosse

1 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Read, FS2

3:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Arsenault, FS2

Monday

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — New York Yankees at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ESPN

10 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Little League Baseball

6 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional Semifinal, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional Semifinal, ESPN2

NBA Summer League

2 p.m. — New Orleans vs. Chicago, ESPN2

4 p.m. — Brooklyn at Memphis, ESPN2

6 p.m. — San Antonio vs. Minnesota, ESPNU

8 p.m. — LA Clippers at Milwaukee, ESPNU

Tennis

10 a.m. — Canada-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel

Olympics on TV

Sunday

2:30 a.m. — Men’s Water Polo: Gold Medal Game, USA

3:45 a.m. — Women’s Handball: Gold Medal Game, USA

7 p.m. — The Games of the XXXII Olympiad Closing Ceremony: From Tokyo, NBC

