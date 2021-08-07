On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
Noon — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, TBS
Noon — Cardinals Insider, Bally Sports Plus (39)
12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1 p.m. — Kansas City at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
2:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3 p.m. — Texas at Oakland, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3 p.m. — LA Angels at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland, MLB Network
4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, ABC
Auto Racing
7 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia, CBS Sports Network
8 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia, CBS Sports Network
11 a.m. — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Washougal National (taped), NBC Sports Nework
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, NBC Sports Network
4:30 p.m. — IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Streets of Nashville, NBC Sports Network
5:30 p.m. — World of Outlaws: The Morton Buildings Late Models (taped), CBS Sports Network
7 p.m. — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: Road America (taped), NBC Sports Network
10 p.m. — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Styria (taped), NBC Sports Network
Golf
11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, Golf Channel
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, CBS
1 p.m. — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship, Golf Channel
5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel
8 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round (taped), Golf Channel
NFL
6 p.m. — 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, ESPN
Australian Rules Football
2 a.m. — AFL: Brisbane at Fremantle, FS2
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
12:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1
Little League Baseball
1:30 p.m. — Little League World Series: Colorado vs. Louisiana, Southwest Regional Semifinal, ESPN
Men’s Soccer
11:25 a.m. — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, ESPN
NBA Summer League
3:30 p.m. — Toronto vs. New York, ESPN2
5:30 p.m. — Houston vs. Cleveland, ESPN2
7:30 p.m. — Oklahoma City vs. Detroit, ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — LA Lakers vs. Phoenix, ESPN2
Rodeo
11:30 a.m. — PBR: The Long Live Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle (taped), CBS
7 p.m. — PBR: The Long Live Cowboys Classic, Championship Round (taped), CBS Sports Network
Rugby
7:30 a.m. — IRU: British and Irish at South Africa (taped), NBC Sports Network
Tennis
1 p.m. — Washington D.C.-ATP Doubles Final, Tennis Channel
4 p.m. — Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Finals, Tennis Channel
Women’s Lacrosse
1 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Read, FS2
3:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Arsenault, FS2
Monday
MLB
6:30 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — New York Yankees at Kansas City, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, ESPN
10 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
Little League Baseball
6 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional Semifinal, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional Semifinal, ESPN2
NBA Summer League
2 p.m. — New Orleans vs. Chicago, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Brooklyn at Memphis, ESPN2
6 p.m. — San Antonio vs. Minnesota, ESPNU
8 p.m. — LA Clippers at Milwaukee, ESPNU
Tennis
10 a.m. — Canada-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, Tennis Channel
Olympics on TV
Sunday
2:30 a.m. — Men’s Water Polo: Gold Medal Game, USA
3:45 a.m. — Women’s Handball: Gold Medal Game, USA
7 p.m. — The Games of the XXXII Olympiad Closing Ceremony: From Tokyo, NBC
