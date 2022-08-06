On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Detroit OR Washington at Philadelphia, MLB Network
1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
1 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress), MLB Network
4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN
Auto Racing
11 a.m. — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, USA
12:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix (taped), CNBC
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, USA
2:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, NBC
6 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 (taped), CBS Sports Network
9:30 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP (taped), CBS Sports Network
Golf
4:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, First Round, Golf
7 a.m. — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, USA
11 a.m. — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, NBC
Noon — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Golf
5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Golf
College Basketball (Men’s)
Noon — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, SEC Network
Fishing
9 a.m. — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament, CBS Sports Network
Fitness
Noon — The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games, CBS
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga, FS2
12:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga, FS1
Intermediate Baseball
8 p.m. — Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: TBD (International vs. U.S.), Final, ESPN2
Lacrosse (Women’s)
Noon — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Colson, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, ESPNU
Little League Baseball
2 p.m. — Southeast Regional: Tennessee vs. Georgia, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival: East vs. West, CBS Sports Network
4 p.m. — Southwest Regional: Texas East vs. Texas West, ESPN
Rodeo
11 a.m. — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Game of the Week, CBS
Noon — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Day 3, CBS Sports Network
Senior League Softball
6 p.m. — Senior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, ESPN2
Soccer (Men’s)
4 p.m. — CPL: York United FC at Valour FC, FS2
Tennis
4 p.m. — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Final, Tennis
Track and Field
6:30 a.m. — World Athletics: U-20 Championships (taped), CNBC
WNBA
Noon — Connecticut at Chicago, ABC
2 p.m. — Las Vegas at Seattle, ABC
TV
Monday
College Basketball (Men’s)
Noon — The Birthright for College Basketball: Israeli Senior Men’s National team vs. Auburn, SEC Network
Little League Baseball
8 a.m. — New England Regional: TBD, ESPN
10 a.m. — Southeast Regional: TBD, ESPN
Noon — Metro Regional: TBD, ESPN
2 p.m. — Southwest Regional: TBD, ESPN
4 p.m. — West Regional: TBD, ESPN
6 p.m. — Great Lakes Regional: TBD, ESPN
8 p.m. — Northwest Regional: TBD, ESPN
Tennis
10 a.m. — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
WNBA
7 p.m. — New York at Dallas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
