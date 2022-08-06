On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Detroit OR Washington at Philadelphia, MLB Network

1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress), MLB Network

4 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN

Auto Racing

11 a.m. — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, USA

12:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix (taped), CNBC

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, USA

2:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, NBC

6 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 (taped), CBS Sports Network

9:30 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP (taped), CBS Sports Network

Golf

4:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, First Round, Golf

7 a.m. — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, USA

11 a.m. — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, NBC

Noon — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, CBS

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Golf

5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Golf

College Basketball (Men’s)

Noon — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, SEC Network

Fishing

9 a.m. — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament, CBS Sports Network

Fitness

Noon — The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games, CBS

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga, FS2

12:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga, FS1

Intermediate Baseball

8 p.m. — Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: TBD (International vs. U.S.), Final, ESPN2

Lacrosse (Women’s)

Noon — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Colson, ESPNU

2:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, ESPNU

Little League Baseball

2 p.m. — Southeast Regional: Tennessee vs. Georgia, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival: East vs. West, CBS Sports Network

4 p.m. — Southwest Regional: Texas East vs. Texas West, ESPN

Rodeo

11 a.m. — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Game of the Week, CBS

Noon — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Day 3, CBS Sports Network

Senior League Softball

6 p.m. — Senior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, ESPN2

Soccer (Men’s)

4 p.m. — CPL: York United FC at Valour FC, FS2

Tennis

4 p.m. — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Final, Tennis

Track and Field

6:30 a.m. — World Athletics: U-20 Championships (taped), CNBC

WNBA

Noon — Connecticut at Chicago, ABC

2 p.m. — Las Vegas at Seattle, ABC

TV

Monday

College Basketball (Men’s)

Noon — The Birthright for College Basketball: Israeli Senior Men’s National team vs. Auburn, SEC Network

Little League Baseball

8 a.m. — New England Regional: TBD, ESPN

10 a.m. — Southeast Regional: TBD, ESPN

Noon — Metro Regional: TBD, ESPN

2 p.m. — Southwest Regional: TBD, ESPN

4 p.m. — West Regional: TBD, ESPN

6 p.m. — Great Lakes Regional: TBD, ESPN

8 p.m. — Northwest Regional: TBD, ESPN

Tennis

10 a.m. — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

WNBA

7 p.m. — New York at Dallas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

