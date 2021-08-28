On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

11:30 a.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Noon — St. Louis at Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Plus (39)

Noon — San Francisco at Atlanta, TBS

1 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

1:30 p.m. — Houston at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3 p.m. — Kansas City at Seattle, Bally Sports Plus (39)

3 p.m. — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Kansas City at Seattle, MLB Network

4:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, ESPN

NFL

Noon — Preseason: Jacksonville at Dallas, NFL Network

3 p.m. — Preseason: Miami at Cincinnati, CBS

3 p.m. — Preseason: Las Vegas at San Francisco, NFL Network

5 p.m. — Preseason: New England at N.Y. Giants, NFL Network

7 p.m. — Preseason: Cleveland at Atlanta, NBC

Auto Racing

7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix, ESPN2

2 p.m. — GT World Challenge: Road America, Rounds 7 and 8, CBS Sports Network

5:30 p.m. — MotoGP: The British Grand Prix (taped), NBC Sports Network

Golf

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Golf Channel

11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Golf Channel

1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Golf Channel

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, NBC

6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round (taped), Golf Channel

Soccer (Men’s)

6 a.m. — SPL: Celtic at Rangers, CBS Sports Network

8 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley, NBC Sports Network

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton, NBC Sports Network

11:30 a.m. — Serie A: Genoa at Napoli, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna, FS2

7 p.m. — MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC, FS1

9:30 p.m. — MLS: Portland at Seattle, ESPN

Beach Soccer (Men’s)

10 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Match, FS2

CFL Football

6 p.m. — Calgary at Winnipeg, ESPN2

Flag Football (Men’s)

4 p.m. — AFFL: TBD, Championship, CBS Sports Network

High School Football

12:30 p.m. — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Bishop Sycamore (Ohio), ESPN

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

Little League Baseball

9 a.m. — Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Hawaii, Third-Place Game, ESPN

11 a.m. — Little League Home Run Derby, ESPN

2 p.m. — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. Michigan, Championship, ABC

Paralympics

8 p.m. — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Wheelchair Tennis; Table Tennis, NBC Sports Network

Rodeo

1 p.m. — PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, CBS

Softball

Noon — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli, FS2

2:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Hayward, FS1

Swimming

11 a.m. — ISL from Naples, Italy, CBS

Monday

MLB

5 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

5:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Cincinnati, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — Colorado at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9 p.m. — Atlanta at LA Dodgers, ESPN

10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Paralympics

2 a.m. — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming, Track and Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball, NBC Sports Network

8 p.m. — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball, Road Cycling, Sitting Volleyball, NBC Sports Network

Tennis

11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, ESPN

5 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, ESPN2

6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, ESPN2

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you